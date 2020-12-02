Virgin Atlantic appoints Hannah Swift as Caribbean country manager

Virgin Atlantic on Friday, November 27 announced the appointment of Hannah Swift as the airline's country manager for the Caribbean.

Swift in her new role will be responsible for the airline's daily commercial activity in the region including sales, marketing, reservations and ticketing.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role for Virgin Atlantic. As travel restrictions around the world start to relax and demand for international travel increases, the Caribbean will play an important part in Virgin Atlantic's recovery.

“We're anticipating huge demand for travel to the Caribbean as customers look to escape the UK winter for some Caribbean sun or as they travel to visit friends and loved ones. We look forward to welcoming our customers to the region and flying them safely to their favourite Caribbean destination.

“Myself and my team look forward to working closely with our partners and customers in the Caribbean . I'm excited to establish and deepen relationships with our key partners as we continue to build trust in the Virgin Atlantic brand,“ Swift said. Virgin Atlantic is currently flying to Barbados, Antigua, Jamaica and Grenada and expects to restart Tobago, Havana and Manchester to Barbados services in the coming months. Flights schedules will increase throughout 2020 and 2021 in line with consumer demand and in addition, the airline looks forward to launching new services to St Vincent in June 2021.

Virgin Atlantic's Caribbean services now fly from London Heathrow, the UK's only hub airport, and customers will be able to join a vast option of connecting services on the Virgin Atlantic international network or disembark at the UK capital city.

Swift spent five years in Barbados from 2014, working in an advertising agency prior to joining Virgin Atlantic as marketing manager in 2019 and now as country manager. She has a degree in geology & science communication from Royal Holloway, University of London and owned her own business in the UK focusing on online marketing strategy.