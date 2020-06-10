Virtual open house, new tool for home sales

IT'S not your usual tour of a house for sale.

This open house is done virtually, live-streamed for just over 16 minutes to prospective buyers who've opted to view the property from the comfort and safety of their preferred electronic device because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michelle Scott, the real estate agent doing the virtual open house, is masked, her hands encased in disposable gloves. Before the tour of the top-floor apartment begins, she explains the routine that awaits prospective buyers who may stop by after viewing the live stream. “It is one person per entry into the apartment, even if you're a couple. You come back out, you discuss; we are capable of having you go in again as soon as possible, but one person at a time,” she says politely but firmly, voice slightly raised to get through the layers of her mask.

Alongside the usual sign-in sheet, a floral arrangement and Scott's business cards, there's a now all-too-familiar sanitisation station set up on the table next to the apartment's front door. There's a spray bottle with alcohol, hand sanitiser gel, a roll of paper towel, a box of latex gloves and a digital thermometer. Clients are advised to show up with their own masks. They will not be allowed entry into the building without one, as is clearly stated in the open house JAMCOVID-19 guidelines posted in the lobby. It also says clients will need to take the stairs. Scott explains that this is because the elevator's limited space does not allow for social distancing. The stairs and hallways are spacious enough, though, to accommodate guests as they make their way up the three flights to the top floor.

Once sanitisation is complete and the temperature check is done, prospective buyers are allowed into the apartment. The sliding doors to the balcony provide a gentle breeze. The air conditioner has been turned off, yet another of the measures to ensure the open house meets standards outlined to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Scott moves through the apartment, telling her virtual audience why it's worth the US$180,000 asking price. Located in the Condominium at Drumblair, the one-bedroom flat will be beyond the reach of many who are struggling as COVID-19 wreaks havoc on the economy. But according to the CEO of the real estate firm behind the Zoom open house, Howard Johnson Jr, there are still many buyers around. “The market is still buoyant because we have investors looking to purchase even now and they're making offers every day. Developers are buying land to build, they're getting their approvals done, so the market is still active at a certain price point,” he told the Jamaica Observer. “For properties anywhere over $20 million, persons are still very active and looking for investment property whether it's one bedroom, two bedrooms or a single-family home. That is still very live and direct as we speak.”

He conceded, though, that others may have to defer their dream of owning a home, even one with a less hefty price tag than the condos at Drumblair. “There are certain price points of persons who may be affected, such as those who have lost their jobs, those working in the BPOs (business process outsourcing firms), or the tourism industry,” Johnson Jr said. “Those persons, obviously, if they have home purchasing aspirations for 2020, would be compromised and probably need to look [at] either later this year or 2021.”

He added that efforts being made to cater to the needs of persons at the lower-priced end of the market have left him optimistic about the real estate sector. “The Government, through its National Housing Trust initiatives, is waiting now to build out products to meet the demand of those persons [looking for affordable housing], and we know that the Government has a thrust to ensure that construction is alive and well in 2020, so we're hopeful,” he said.

But for now, Johnson Jr and his team are busy meeting the needs of clients ready to buy or sell. They rely heavily on technology and digital content to do this.

As Scott nears the end of the virtual open house, she reminds viewers that a 3-D tour of the apartment is also available on their website. “You can you use your finger to scroll through the apartment and see everything as it is [in real life]. The 3-D captures everything,” she assures.

Almost 30 persons watched the live-streamed open house; three of them followed up with in-person visits and Johnson Jr says there have been a few verbal offers that he is now hoping to convert to a sale. He plans to do more live-streamed virtual open houses.