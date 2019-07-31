VM Investments more than double profits for the first sixmonths of 2019

Victoria Mutual Investments has more than doubled its profit for the first six months of this year, as the company recorded encouraging growth in all business lines.

The company is reporting consolidated profit after tax for the six months ended June 30, 2019 of $252.78 million, reflecting an increase of $156.52 million or 162.61 per cent over the corresponding period of last year.

In its just released unaudited consolidated report for the period, revenues totalled $826.94 million, an increase of $250.73 million over the $576.21 million for the corresponding period of 2018.

This significant 43.51per cent growth in revenue was driven by net fees and commissions, which increased by $119.37 million or 32.25 per cent to $489.51 million, with corporate advisory fees contributing $293.55 million or 35.50per cent of total revenue. During the same period last year corporate advisory fees contributed $260.59 million.

Earnings per share for the same period were $0.17, compared with $0.06 over the same period last year.

For the first half of 2019, all business lines recorded encouraging growth, as evidenced by a big increase in fee income from VM Investment Equity Brokerage Unit of 251.33 per cent compared with the same period in 2018. This is attributable to increased market share in the robust local equity trading market.

Asset management Portfolios grew by 15.85 per cent with the flagship JMD equity portfolio recording enviable market-leading gains of 46.28 per cent over the past 12 months, while the Bond Trading desk capitalised on the favourable market conditions, resulting in income growth of 257.79 per cent.

VM Investments reports that continued market penetration of its Capital Markets Unit secured new mandates from small, medium and large companies for corporate financing.

Operating expenses, excluding the provision for credit losses on financial assets totalled $485.98 million for the six-month period, an increase of $115.87 million or 47.22 per cent when compared to last year. These expenses relate to staff development, asset tax, and support services required to grow our business.

The provision for credit losses on financial assets for the quarter was $16.44 million, representing a significant reduction of $98.07 million over the corresponding period last year.

Total assets increased year over year by $5.77 billion or 30.51 per cent to $24.66 billion as at June 30, 2019. This was partly attributable to an increase of $3.24 billion in investment securities. Total liabilities were $20.57 billion as at June 30, 2019, an increase of $4.16 billion or 25.37 per cent from last year, driven mainly by an increase in repurchase agreements.

The company's capital base continues to be strong, with total shareholders' equity standing at $4.09 billion as at June 30, 2019, increasing by $1.60 billion or 64.3per cent from $2.49 billion at the end of June 2018. This resulted in a book value per share of $2.73 (2018: $1.66). The growth in total equity is mainly attributable to the net increase of $329.12 million in retained earnings.