VMIL shareholders approve changes to articles of incorporation to hold electronic AGMs going forward Company achieves net profit of $598m

VICTORIA Mutual Investments Limited (VMIL) has obtained shareholders' approval for the proposed amendments to its articles of incorporation in order to permit the holding of its annual general meetings (AGM) by electronic and/or hybrid means, in the event of unforeseen circumstances similar in scale or greater than the COVID-19 pandemic.

This approval from shareholders means VMIL will now be able to include a virtual component for its AGMs going forward, if need be, as permitted by its articles on incorporation.

“With the advent of COVID-19, many companies found it impossible to hold AGMs because of the Government's imposed restrictions which limited the number of people who could gather for meetings. Some companies like VMIL encountered issues with holding AGMs because their articles of incorporation required AGMs to be held in person,” stated Chairman Michael McMorris at the company's third AGM held at Jamaica Pegasus hotel in Kingston on Monday (July 27). It was also streamed via Zoom, YouTube and Facebook.

VMIL was among the 16 companies granted approval by the Supreme Court to hold their AGMs for the 2019 financial year by electronic and/or hybrid means.

“However, the permission under the court order is limited to 2020 and as such, the following special resolution is being proposed to amend the articles for AGMs so that going forward there will be adequate provision to permit AGMs in the event of unforeseen events such as COVID-19,” continued McMorris.

The amendment to the Companies Act seeks to permit companies to hold general meetings electronically, but only if their articles of incorporation explicitly permit it.

Prior to the approval of the passing, shareholder Anatol Clark Hallwood voiced her belief that the notice of an electronic AGM via post would not be sufficient.

“Is this notice by post that is related to a 40-hour period time, [in reference to] the public post office? That's a problem in Jamaica. I'm sorry, this culturally does not work for our post offices. The fact that in this method it's just thrown in is not credible in this society,” she opposed

However VM Group chief legal, risk and compliance officer Keri-Gaye Brown contended that there were multiple ways a shareholder can be notified of meetings.

“It is the public post office but it's 48 hours after delivering the [notice]. I understand that this may be a problem, but there are multiple ways in communicating. It will be published in the newspaper, available on the Jamaica Stock Exchange's website, and on VMIL's website. So, we have to try and accommodate our shareholders in whatever forum we can reach them so it's a provision for multiple methods of communicating — all at the same time,” she contented

Under Article 145 a shareholder may be served a notice by the company either personally, or by email, post office, advertisement in a daily local newspaper, the company's website, and/or other websites available to public companies. In addition, Article 149 dictates that any notice sent by post shall be deemed to have been served after 48 hours — having been properly addressed, stamped and put into any post box subject to the control of the postmaster general.

The chairman further assured, “We are required to give 21 days' notice for the meeting. The fact that we deemed it delivered after 48 hours after it goes to the post office is not really the issue. So believe me, you're safe in terms of your notification via post or otherwise.”

A PROFITABLE YEAR

VMIL for the financial year ended December 31, 2019 achieved net profits of $598 million, an increase of $171.74 million or 44.5 per cent when compared with the previous corresponding period.

At the end of the period under review the company's share price increased by 176 per cent since its listing in December 2017.

During the financial year under review VMIL achieved returns of up to 30.8 per cent on the VM Wealth Unit Trust Classic Equity Portfolio, acquired Carilend (a Barbados peer-to-peer lending platform), executed its first underwriting transaction in its Capital Markets Unit for a transaction size of $2 billion, and launched its International Equity Trading Platform, which allows clients to participate in the stock market of developed economies.

Two other standout achievements of the year included having structured a nearly $1-billion corporate note for Stewart's Hardware, and managing the rights issue for Kingston Properties Limited, which raised over $2 billion.

Earnings from net operating revenue for 2019 of $1.68 billion was a $376.19 million or 28.8 per cent improvement over the previous year's revenue of $1.31 billion.

Total assets for the period under review amounted to $25.33 billion, representing an increase of $3.72 billion or 3.2 per cent over the corresponding period in 2018. This was due primarily to growth in VMIL's investment securities portfolio, which increased by $3.48 billion or 26.26 per cent year over year.

At the end of the period, earnings per share stood at $0.40 when compared to $0.27 reported in 2018.