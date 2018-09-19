Walcott in China for World Economic Forum

Dr David Walcott will be attending the Annual Meeting of New Champions (ANMC) in Tianjin, China, which bills itself as the Summer Davos – hot off the heels of the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, earlier this year.

The Davos forum attracts influential political, scientific, business and academic leaders from across the globe to the Swiss Alps in winter, and ANMC bills itself as the Summer Davos.

Walcott aims to drive a message of inclusive capitalism in promoting global investment in the Caribbean and participation in the Caribbean's economy.

“With global resources increasingly at our fingertips, the Jamaica and the Caribbean have a very real chance of leapfrogging less nimble countries if we play our cards right,” Walcott said via news release.

As a medical doctor, Walcott championed the importance of investing in health care in the Caribbean and has received encouraging interest in his plans to bring first-world health care into the region through medical tourism, digital health and investing in wellness.

“I'm here to represent a voice for a region that often doesn't get a seat at global tables of influence. We're a small country in a small region, but we have tremendous value to offer the world through meaningful engagement, and that is the message that I aim to evangelise. We are open for business and health care is one of the many roots to economic growth.” Walcott said.

According to the AMNC website, the meeting is “the foremost global summit on innovation, science and technology, promoting entrepreneurship in the global public interest. Established in 2007, the meeting convenes the next generation of fast-growing enterprises shaping the future of business and society, and leaders from major multinationals, government, media, academia and civil society”.

More than 2,000 participants from 111 countries are expected to attend the event which started yesterday and finishes tomorrow.