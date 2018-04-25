Want to start your investment journey?

We all have goals in mind, whether it is retirement, funding your child's tertiary education, buying a house or even raising capital for a business idea. But it requires much more than having these goals listed in a journal or in your thoughts as a means of motivation.

Yes, the first step may be choosing goals, but taking action is where progress is made.

This journey to financial freedom can start now, despite your age, experience, knowledge or financial status. There are multiple investment instruments available to help anyone grow your money.

DEMYSTIFYING STOCKS

Stocks are very popular instruments that can assist in meeting your goal of a more secure financial future. Stocks are a form of security that represent ownership in a corporation with claim to a part of the company's earnings.

Investing in stocks gives investors the chance of growing their money through price appreciation, through dividend payments or both.

Not every company offers dividend payments and not every stock price appreciates significantly. You earn from price appreciation when you sell a stock at a higher price than the price at which it was originally purchased. Apart from price appreciation you can earn from dividend payments.

Most companies that offer dividend payments are deemed financially fit, well established and have a lower chance of price volatility.

Dividend paying companies can be more attractive to investors because of their ability to steadily pay out to their shareholders, giving the assurance of longevity and stability. Once dividends are paid, reinvesting dividends to purchase additional stocks is a great way of building your investment stock portfolio.

ORIGIN OF STOCKS

To understand a little more about how stock markets were started, we look at the very first instance of public ownership in a given company. According to smallchron.com, when countries in the New World began trading goods with each other, many pioneer merchants wanted to start large businesses. This required substantial amounts of start-up capital that no single merchant could raise alone.

As a result, groups of investors pooled their savings and became business partners and co-owners with individual shares in their businesses to form joint-stock companies.

Originated by the Dutch, joint-stock companies became a viable business model for many struggling businesses.

In 1602, the Dutch East India Company issued the first ever paper shares. This exchangeable medium allowed shareholders to conveniently buy, sell and trade their stock with other shareholders and investors.

As the volume of shares increased, the need for an organised marketplace to exchange these shares became necessary. As a result, some stock traders decided to meet at a London coffee house, which they used as a marketplace. Eventually, they took over the coffee house and, in 1773, changed its name to the “stock exchange”.

Thus, the first exchange, the London Stock Exchange, was founded.

The idea made its way to the American colonies with an exchange started in Philadelphia in 1790.

TIPS FOR INVESTING

There are three things to consider when creating and investing in a stock portfolio:

• Ensure that the funds to be invested will not be needed for emergencies within the near future. It is important to have an emergency savings plan in the event of such. This factor can mitigate against losses and ensure a better chance of growth.

• Determine the level of risk you are able to take. With investment, comes uncertainty. It is important to know what level of risk you can tolerate. Your tolerance for risk takes into consideration your income, expenses, age, and goals, among other factors.

Your financial advisor will assess your current risk appetite and where it may change in the future, you should update him or her. Your current risk appetite is then used to create your investment policy statement.

An investment policy statement is a guide to your investment objectives outlining steps to be taken in order to achieve your goals.

A very aggressive risk attitude results in the potential of higher returns or losses and and a very conservative risk attitude results in the opposite. Knowing how much risk you can handle gives you a clear picture as to what stocks you may prefer purchasing. These may differ greatly from the stocks your co-worker, spouse or family members are investing in. Do ample research on stocks you are interested in before purchasing.

• Have a diversified portfolio. Do not have “all your eggs in one basket.” This is very important especially when investing. Not only should you purchase stocks in different companies but also across different sectors. Each sector reacts differently to market conditions therefore minimising risk and assisting with balancing your portfolio.

The general idea of investing in stocks is to sell at a price higher than your purchase price. You may never know what the best price or time to sell is, but any sale above your purchase price may be considered a solid gain. It will be up to you to determine how much appreciation you want and how long you wait for it.

The market price of a stock changes on a daily basis. It requires time to grow to see satisfactory returns. A year is a good measure for evaluating a stock.

It is an absolutely natural instinct to panic once the market price of stock you hold drops below your purchase price. Before you panic, do your research. If there are no fundamental changes to the company, then guess what, it's an excellent opportunity to purchase more units thereby decreasing your average cost. This is also known as averaging down, and will put your portfolio in a better position to realize those gains when the price

starts to rise back up.

This is a method of maximising gains, and is used by those who are actively managing their portfolio and monitoring the market. Many investors tend to try timing the market, waiting to buy at the lowest price possible and trying to sell at the highest price possible.

There is no effective way of timing the market. When to sell a stock should ultimately be based on data and not on emotion or hearsay.

Begin your journey to financial freedom today. The earlier you start, the better the outcome. Investing in stocks is a wise method of growing wealth for your future. Understanding stocks and knowing what stocks to buy based on your risk tolerance and investment parameters, give you a sense of comfort with your purchase choices.

Think about what you aim to achieve, how you plan to live at retirement and what your plans are now to help you get there. Don't wait! Start investing in your financial dream today so you can secure your future.

Amanda Kassie is a Service Associate at SSL.