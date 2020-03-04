We are in a watch-and-see mode - Tourism Minister

With the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pushing its way to become a pandemic and already affecting several other sectors locally; the country's tourism minister has said that amidst the global scare, his sector — though not significantly affected at this time — is moving to take every preventative measure in preparing for the worst.

Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett said that while some information surrounding the virus remains unknown, the tourism sector which is a vulnerable one is making every effort to get information and be guided by scientific revelations and factual commentary.

“We are in a watch-and-see mode! We are building capacity to deal with preventative measures. We're trying to develop protocols in relation to the hygienic aspect of things like making sure hands are washed, cleaning done more often, and also providing more information to workers and providing whatever tool kits that is required,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

The minister also shared that in tracking global incidences, the sector will seek to employ best practices from such cases so as to ensure that if the virus touches local soil, they will be in an advanced position to deal with possible effects.

He noted that while the virus has already started to impact areas of global travel as seen in the shutdown of operations for some Chinese airlines, the impact to Jamaica at this time remains small.

“The impact to Jamaica so far has been small, as we are still growing. To date we have grown by 2.7 per cent for this year,” he commented.

Referring to statistics presented by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) last week, Bartlett said that tourism continues to lead the economy adding some 4.69 per cent to gross domestic product (GDP) last year.

The Minister who was responding to questions posed by the Business Observer at a ground-breaking ceremony for the Sugarcane Bay resort development at Llandovery in St Ann, also shared that the US $1-billion planned development is expected to add significant value to an already over performing sector.

“With the 375,000 visitors that this development will attract annually, it will have the effect of increasing our arrivals by up to 12 per cent at current levels. This is part of a new wave in tourism that is going to see over 15,000 new rooms and somewhere in the region of about US$3 billion of foreign direct investment coming in,” he further highlighted.