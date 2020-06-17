Westmoreland restaurateurs yearning for recovery as the economy reopens

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — Restaurateurs in Westmoreland are hopeful that their business life will improve once the economy returns to normal.

Many are of these restaurateurs are facing huge debts and are anxious to increase their revenues.

With suppliers and landlords holding steady on costs, some have closed their doors permanently while others are hanging on by a thread.

Shanee King, co-owner of Dex Muss Cum Back restaurant in Savanna-la-mar, told the Jamaica Observer that, “COVID-19 hit us at a time when we were already dealing with a serious challenge.”

King, who operates the business alongside her partner Dexroy Fullwood, explained that they had two branches in Savanna-la-Mar.

“The first location was a cookshop that was already spiralling downwards before the COVID pandemic,” she shared, adding that “we were losing money because of several issues. We had staff making back door deals, stealing goods and selling chicken by the buckets, even to other cookshops in the town. So we decided to close that location and focus on the dining restaurant, where we had better control of stock. But COVID-19 hit us during the same period in the middle of our transformation.”

The restaurant had a drastic fall in its revenue with the onset of the pandemic.

“We use to earn like $200,000 per day, and our income fell to $25,000 per day,” King said.

She explained that the decision to remain open was just so that the remaining staff would be able to purchase groceries for their families. Whatever income was generated could only buy goods for the restaurant to be used for the next day's operation.

Another challenge she has been facing is a similar cry heard from other business operators.

“I don't understand how our JPS bills have increased when we are using less. Our bill went from $70,000 to $100,000 during the period. We have no dining so the fans are off, we are working fewer hours due to the curfew; I don't get it,” King said.

With the business now in debt, King shared that they are uncertain if they will be taking out a small business loan.

“We will have to use our creativity right now to adjust. “We will be opening a juice bar with the hope that it will boost sales.

“We don't want to take out a loan because what if there is another COVID on the way, how will we repay? We are not giving up, though. We have our customers, we have our support team. Life is full of challenges, especially in business. We have been through a lot, but we are not giving up.”

El Gazebo's Paradise Garden Restaurant & Grill is facing similar challenges.

Dianna Rayson, the restaurant's supervisor, explained that revenue for the business declined by about 70 per cent.

“We had to reduce staff from six to only two. The closure of the dining area and the curfew played a major factor in this,” Rayson explained.

Rayson said that along with losing revenue, the restaurant also suffered from food spoilage, whereby even though they were preparing less food, “we had a lot of spoilage and had to throw out a lot of food”.

The restaurant is also an event centre from which additional revenue was gained by hosting baby showers, bridal showers, and even weddings, among other events.

Due to COVID-19, events that were scheduled were cancelled, and to date there is still uncertainty.

The restaurant has been preparing its environs with the new COVID-19 protocols as set out by the Government.

In Belmont, Luna Sea Inn restaurant recorded a 90 per cent decline in its revenue.

“What affected us most were the curfew hours as most of our customers generally stopped by during the evening hours,” Nevitha Robinson, general manager, said.

“Instead of sending everyone [staff] home, we stayed open for them. The owner had to get loans to keep us afloat.”

To safeguard both customers and staff, two-shift days were turned into one, wherein staff members were not changed throughout the day in a bid to prevent cross-contamination.

“We closed our dining area and offered kerbside delivery. “Customers would place their orders and then pick up in the parking lot – even drinks from the bar were purchased this way,” Robinson explained.

“Even though our suppliers did not reduce their prices, we did this because we were concerned about our community losing income.

Robinson believes that there will be a major improvement once businesses are allowed to open for later hours. She reports that since the start of June, there has been a 30 per cent increase in revenue.

The restaurant is currently in the middle phase of completing all COVID-19 protocols and is seeking to reopen the dining areas within a month.