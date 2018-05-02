Wisynco withdraws suit against Heart Foundatrion

The Wisynco Group yesterday withdrew its defamation lawsuit against the Heart Foundation of Jamaica (HFJ).

Lawyers representing the beverage company had filed legal action in the Supreme Court seeking a declaration that information published on the Foundation's Instagram page was defamatory.

The information was part of a public education campaign, dubbed 'Are You Drinking Yourself Sick?'.

The company's main grouse was that Heart Foundation had posted an inaccurate claim about the volume of sugar in each bottle of the company's CranWata, a popular flavoured water drink.

However, Wisynco, in a press release yesterday, said it has decided not to pursue the lawsuit after the Heart Foundation not only admitted that it 'inadvertently and unintentionally' included Wisynco's brand, 'CranWata' in a post related to its campaign, but went further to advise that it had taken the necessary steps to ensure the post is no longer accessible on the Internet.

According to Wisynco, HFJ also stated that it does not intend to publish, republish, post or repost the offending material.

Consequently, the beverage distributor said it accepts the HFJ's sworn statement and acknowledges the related steps it has taken.

“Wisynco sees no need to pursue its claim against the HFJ and has not only withdrawn it, but has also offered to underwrite the HFJ's legal expenses associated with the claim,” the company said.

“Wisynco values its long-standing reputation of good corporate citizenry through its various brands. Our initiatives such as hosting lifestyle workshops and workouts with several fitness experts have long promoted healthy lifestyles for our consumers and the wider nation. In fact, promoting a healthy lifestyle is one of our core values and we certainly look forward to continuing and even strengthening our efforts to improve the lives of Jamaicans,” the release said.