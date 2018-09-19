Xesus Johnston hangs up from Musson's telecoms companies

Xesus Johnston, who has been been invlved in the growth and development of the Musson Group/Facey Group telecommunications companies, will be leaving both firms soon.

The Jamaica Observer has confirmed that Johnston will be leaving his jobs as chief executive officer (CEO) at Transactions E-Pins, a Musson Group company, as well as commercial director, Airtime and transactions at Facey Telecom. He will be leaving both jobs in October.

However, he says that there is no bad blood between him and the parent companies and their bosses.

“I have had a very good relationship with Mussons, and I had no problem whatsoever with the management. In fact, they wanted me to continue as a consultant but, after four years I think that it is time to take a break,” Johnston told Business Observer.

“I am leaving in October. I will be taking a month's break after which I will be looking at other opportunities, both local and foreign,” he said.

Facey Telecom's operations in Jamaica consist of Transactions E-Pins, under the GO brand, which has over 1500 brick and mortar merchants distributing electronic top-up products for Digicel, FLOW, the Jamaica Public Service Company Limited, ReadyTV and Caribshopper, while it also recharges Jamaica Urban Transit Company's cashless cards.

There are another 1,000 plus micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which use their distribution platforms to sell Digicel and FLOW top-ups.

Their other product line provides terminal management services to commercial banks and retail merchants, and retail merchants who use credit and debit card devices.

Facey Telecom Division is the exclusive distributor of mobile handsets for Digicel — one of the largest distributors of mobile handsets in the Caribbean and Central America. Facey is also the largest distributor of mobile handsets in Ireland, serving Telefonica, O2 and Meteor. It is the largest distributor of prepaid mobile airtime in the Caribbean and Central America as well, and is the exclusive physical pre-paid electronic airtime distributor for a number of additional mobile carriers in the Caribbean and Central America, including Lime (Cable and Wireless), Claro (America Movil), Tigo and Movistar.

Johnston was also previously employed as a vice-president of LIME and as general manager of Jamaica Beverages.