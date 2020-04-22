YEA, Nation Builders Rock Foundation and Salvation Army partner to help the vulnerable

In light of the economic disruption caused by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), members of the Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA), Nation Builders Rock Foundation and the Salvation Army last Sunday partnered to distribute more than 80 care packages to members of the disabled, elderly and visually impaired community.

The distribution of care packages to Jamaica Society for the Blind (JSB) was done from the society's headquarters on Old Hope Road while the distribution to the elderly and disabled was done from the Salvation Army's headquarters in downtown, Kingston.

The care packages included non-perishable food items and toiletires.

According to President Cordell Williams-Graham, some members of YEA are also a part of the visually impaired community.

“Giving to the Society for the Blind is seamlessly aligned to our focus on taking care of our members. Many of our MSMEs in YEA are facing hard times with the recent economic downturn from the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. MSMEs are going to need a lot more financial and technical interventions to help them weather this crisis. However, despite our own needs, we all recognise that some have it much harder than others, so we came together to make this happen. At this time everyone has to find a way to be their brother's keeper,” Graham-Williams declared.

YEA is an organisation that provides technical and business support services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to facilitate personal and professional growth.

Founder of Nation Builders Rock Foundation, Chadrick Huslin was also keen on being a part of this initiative. He described it as rebuilding the walls of the nation, linking it to the “similar work carried out by Nehemiah” with the walls of Jerusalem.

“This outreach activity was very special. We did it because we saw that the need would arise amidst the current global pandemic, and our donors came out like never before. It just goes to show that when times are at their wors, people are always at their best,” Huslin stated.

The Nation Builders Rock Foundation is focused on leading the social transformation of downtown Kingston, in line with the planned economic transformation. The foundation partners frequently to execute soup kitchens, training seminars and other outreach activities in the community.

According to the partners, “equipping the most vulnerable and potentially the most negatively impacted members of society” with items to cope was critical and an important gesture.

Daemion McLean, chairman of Jamaica Society for the Blind and a member of YEA, expressed gratitude for the act of kindness.

“JSB is extremely grateful to the YEA for its efforts in providing over 50 food packages to blind and visually impaired persons well in need of this assistance. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic the economic challenges faced by these blind and visually impaired persons have worsened significantly, and this noble gesture has served to somewhat ease these challenges,” he said.