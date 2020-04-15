YEA urges entrepreneurs to join business associations

W ith the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sending shock waves through the global economy, severely disrupting business operations, and leaving many small business owners uncertain about the future, president of the Young Entrepreneurs Association (YEA) Cordell Williams-Graham has underscored the importance for entrepreneurs to join business associations.

“Entrepreneurship can be a lonely road…and no entrepreneur should be walking alone. Times like these underscore the importance of being connected to a business association,” the president told the Jamaica Observer.

“Shocks like the one we are experiencing now are not novel to us in Jamaica. These shocks test the mettle of businesses and having a support network can really help you get through them,” she continued.

According to her, becoming a part of business associations can give entrepreneurs access to a range of opportunities including but not limited to training, international fellowships, scholarships, funding, networking and other capacity- building opportunities.

“If micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises are the engine of Jamaica's growth then I would say business associations are the drivers. Associations provide entrepreneurs with opportunities to develop leadership skills and others greater than their own pursuits. It gives them an environment where they can lend their voices to advocate for social and economic changes that can benefit others in their field, while growing personally and professionally,” Williams-Graham told the Business Observer.

She added that business associations play a key role in channelling local and international opportunities for its members, and are conduits of critical information flow for stakeholders in their various sectors.

Williams-Graham also indicated that business associations like YEA provide entrepreneurs with the hands-on support needed to thrive and weather business challenges.

YEA, which currently has 70 active members, is a non-profit organisation whose mandate is to support young people in business and provide the ultimate community for young entrepreneurs across Jamaica who want to increase their chances of business success.

“This is why from the YEA perspective we continue to reiterate the point that Government and private sector support is required to empower associations to be more effective. Meanwhile entrepreneurs should also ensure they are doing their part in becoming and staying connected to the various associations. Right now a lot of entrepreneurs are looking to the Government for support in the midst of COVID-19 but there is so much more that entrepreneurs could be doing for themselves,” she maintained.