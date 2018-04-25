Yello Media Digicon coaching local businesses for marketing success

The largest theatre inside the Carib complex in Cross Roads, Kingston, was filled to capacity last Wednesday, as professionals from a wide field consumed the information made available at Yello Media's digital conference, Yello Digicon.

The event was held in partnership with tech giant Google, under the theme 'Digital Marketing Innovation: Ready for Tomorrow', which was the first in a series to be staged across the Caribbean.

Yello Digicon featured a full line-up of local and international experts in digital marketing.

Featured experts were: keynote speaker Sherron Washington, CEO of P3 Solutions, a full-service marketing and communications firm that specialises in simple strategy, design and social media marketing solutions for SMEs; Yello's Manager of Local Business John Carroll; social media strategist Alicia Whalen; Google Partner Enablement Manager Daniel Ohara; and Yello Media Group Digital Manager Rasheed Girvan.

The conference opened with an insightful presentation from Yello Media's Rasheed Girvan, who walked audiences through the process of 'Future-proofing' their businesses by adopting practices such as customer-centric approach, correctly utilising digital marketing tools, focusing on creating an experience for customers, and using multiple channels to connect with customers.

“We're talking about the future, and while many of us here are yet to master the multi-channelled approach, users are beginning to demand an omni-channelled approach where there is a seamless transition for users from one platform to the next.

“They expect a good experience not only on your website, but the same experience on their mobile devices. More businesses in Jamaica and the Caribbean need to embrace this concept and deliver,” Girvan noted.

Other topics discussed included: 'Your Social Media Marketing Best Practices for Navigating the World of Online Reviews', by John Carroll; 'The 4 Must Do's to Increase Online Visibility for Your Business', by Alicia Whalen, and 'The Power of Mobile', delivered by Daniel Ohara.

The highlight of the day, however, was probably Sherron Washington's well-received presentation entitled, 'Who's in Your Sales Funnel? How to Get More Viable Leads using Social Media', which was designed to get the audience thinking about strategies they use in social media marketing.

The presentation touched on many salient points, including the difference between leads and sales, the need for developing a focused and targeted marketing plan and accompanying budget, and why it is necessary to engage with followers on social media.

Audiences excitedly repeated Washington's mantra, “Marketing gets you leads, sales gets you paid!” as she explained what the proper aim of a company's marketing activities should be.

“The reality of marketing is that it's for tomorrow's customer, marketing is about sustainability not immediate profitability; some believe that if you do marketing today, then you will get paid tomorrow, and that is not true. The aim is that you'll have the interest and the attraction when you market correctly. Your sales activities are where you follow up on that lead to encourage potential customers to make the decision and action to buy,” she explained.

In response to the overall success of the conference, Yello Media Digital Manager Rasheed Girvan commented that the digital conference was, without a doubt, a remarkable success. Every seat in the theatre was filled. But beyond that it was evident that the audience was extremely engaged, all the content was well received, and everyone left here having learned something they will take back to their businesses to improve the way they operate.

“Our role is to teach, lead and help businesses understand the Digital Marketing landscape and how best to capitalise on the opportunities it provides for business growth. Jamaica has a rapidly growing internet penetration, therefore it's important that businesses understand how to make multichannel strategies work for them,” Girvan said.

“We believe the conference accomplished that, and will continue to work with local businesses to future proof their business with the right digital marketing strategies,“ he added.

Yello Media Group is a provider of digital media and marketing solutions that operates across 20 countries in the English-speaking Caribbean and Central & South America. Their digital solutions and directory products create seamless connections with businesses and their customers online and offline.

With decades of advertising expertise, Yello is the most celebrated Google AdWords Partner in the Caribbean, Central and South America receiving three consecutive awards for Google Display and Mobile Champions in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Yello's diverse mix of digital solutions, such as SEM (Search engine marketing), Website Development, Social Media Management, Online Videos and Display Advertising, helps businesses build awareness, expand reach and generate leads.

In 2017 they were one of five companies recognised internationally by Google for their innovation in Search and Display Advertising in the Caribbean and Latin America.