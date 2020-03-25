Young Sang leaves SVL

Ann -Dawn Young Sang has resigned from her position as president and chief executive officer (CEO) of lottery entity Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), effective Friday last.

Young Sang — the company's first female CEO — assumed the roles for almost three years after the passing of its former president and CEO, Brian George.

Young Sang is a certified public accountant with more than 20 years of experience in the field of accounts, finance and general management.

“It has been my privilege to work with you all over the years through the most aggressive period of expansion and growth in the company's history, while driving the objectives and ambitions of the board. We have faced great challenges together, but we have also had many successes,” Young Sang stated in her parting letter to the company.

“Supreme is an amazing company with a fantastic group of talent, committed and dedicated people, and I am looking forward to seeing your further growth and expansion. I am excited and am looking forward to the next step in my journey, and I wish you all the best as you move forward in your respective lives,” she continued.

GARY PEART

Chairman of SVL, Gary Peart, who also assumed the role of executive chairman of the company, told the Jamaica Observer that his main role will be to provide strategic leadership to the team.

“I'm happy that the board has put their confidence in me. I will continue to execute the strategic plans that have been approved by the board. We have a lot of excited things ahead which will be seen over the next months. The team there is a very bright and young team, aggressive and full of energy — it's just for me to manage them so that we can extract all the potential and ultimately improve the financial results of the business,” he told the Business Observer.

“[Young Sang] is one of the most highly qualified professionals in the industry and we are happy that we were able to hold on to her for almost three years. People are ambitious. Her qualifications have not restrained her only to Jamaica but [give her access] to the entire world, and we are just happy that we were able to have her there and we wish her all the best,” he continued.