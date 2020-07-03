'Christmas in July' trade show application closes July 3
Business entities interested in participating in the 'Christmas in July' trade show are being encouraged to apply before the July 3 deadline.
The popular trade show allows local producers of gifts and souvenir items the opportunity to promote their products to alternative markets.
Director of the Tourism Linkages Network Carolyn McDonald Riley said that products can be from the category of arts; fashion and accessories; processed foods; aromatherapy; and souvenirs, such as desktop solutions and décor.
She said all applications will be evaluated, assessed and recommendations given where necessary.
Following the preliminary assessment, applicants will be invited, over three days, July 7 -9, to take their products in for further assessment by a panel, including representatives from the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC), Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro), Jamaica Intellectual and Property Office (JIPO) and Tourism.
McDonald Riley explained that the selection criteria will include “functionality, product relevance, cultural connection, existing market outlets and product spectrum”.
“We only have 120 spaces, so we are asking people to apply early. I know we already have a significant number of applications, but we are still encouraging producers to come on board because you never know what unique or new product will come at you,” she added.
The event is a collaborative effort of the Tourism Linkages Network and its partners, Jampro, Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association, JBDC, Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Rural Agricultural Development Authority, and the Bureau of Standards.
Application form for the trade show can be accessed at jamaicatourismsuppliersdirectory.com and the JBDC website — www.jbdc.net.
