Barita launches BOSS online platform to enhance APO

Barita Investments Limited (BIL) has launched an online web portal to support its now opened additional public offering (APO). The web portal allows potential investors convenience and greater efficiency in providing Barita clients and non-clients a quicker way to process offers.

BOSS, short for Barita Online Stock Solution, is a new platform that facilitates the electronic submission of Electronic Public Offering (ePO) applications to the Jamaica Central Securities Depository (JCSD).

This platform provides a phased approach of the company's digital transformation plan and was intentionally launched in time to provide easier access those applying for their own APO.

“As an organisation, we are striving to become an omni channel provider of financial services,” said Ramon Small-Ferguson, vice-president asset management and research at Barita Investments Limited.

“We want to be able to serve customers physically and/or virtually to remove borders from our business; for this reason, we saw it necessary to create an intuitive and dynamic platform that would allow users to access and apply for ePOs at any time and from anywhere,” said Small-Ferguson.

In its aim to expand the company's customer base, Barita has set up the BOSS digital infrastructure to allow potential investors the ability to submit applications virtually.

According to the company, using BOSS eliminates the need to visit a broker and has the capability to track the status of their applications, while keeping users informed every step of the way via e-mail.

Once clients have a valid JCSD account number through a licensed stock brokerage in Jamaica, you can use this platform. However, clients wishing to participate in the offer should ensure that payments are made at least two business days prior to submitting applications.

Paula Barclay, general manager at Barita, noted that “the platform is very easy to use, it may take less than 10 minutes for a user to complete the form based on their selected option.

“What's great about the platform is that both clients and non-clients can use it to invest. BOSS provides the user with a list of payment options detailing how to transfer funds to Barita for their application to the APO. Furthermore, once you've completed the application, submitted documentation with proof of payment, you can rest assured that you have successfully applied for the Barita APO and will receive an e-mail confirmation”.

Applicants may be required to upload additional documentation for verification such as valid identification along with your Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN).