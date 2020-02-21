BOJ's senior deputy, John Robinson stepping aside

The Jamaica Observer can confirm that senior deputy governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) John Robinson is stepping aside after 36 years with the Central Bank.

Robinson will be retiring in April when his contract comes to an end and has informed his bosses that he doesn't intend to renew his engagement with the bank. Speaking with the Caribbean Business Report yesterday Robinson confirmed his departure from the post of second in command at the BOJ, though remaining tight-lipped about where he is going.

However, Robinson said that he is currently exploring his options, preferably in Jamaica, given that he has two months to go before his departure. He has been with the BOJ since 1984 and feels it's time to go and has elected not to renew his contract when it expires.

BOJ Governor Richard Byles when quizzed about the departure praised Robinson for the work done during his tenure noting that this is the second time around that Robinson is retiring. He disclosed that the process of recruiting a new deputy governor is on in earnest pointing to an advertisement in the papers recently.

He said the process of recruitment is a long and elaborate one, which could take as much as four months to complete. As senior deputy governor, Robinson was responsible for research and economic programming; financial stability; banking and market operations.

Robinson, a career economist and banker held various positions at the bank. He served as division chief from 2006 – 2011 and was promoted to deputy governor, research in May 2011 prior to his appointment as senior deputy governor.

He also served as chief technical and economic adviser to Governor Brian Wynter, and in the absence of the governor was responsible for the day-to-day operations of the bank. Robinson studied at Concordia University in Montreal, Canada, and Columbia University, New York.

He has served on the boards of the Statistical Institute of Jamaica and the National Investment Bank of Jamaica and his areas of expertise are econometric modelling and forecasting and monetary and financial economics.