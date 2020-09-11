CanEx launches Capital Connection platform

MONTEGO BAY, St James —In a bid to provide the opportunity for cannabis entrepreneurs in the Caribbean to network and promote their new or growing businesses, and to connect with investors, Canex Jamaica has launched its CanEx Capital Connection (CCC) platform.

“We have been working on this idea for some time. Given the disruption of the past few months and the direct impact to businesses and their efforts to raise capital, we felt strongly that this was the right time to launch the platform,” revealed founder of CanEx, Douglas Gordon.

Gordon explained that CanEx Capital Connection (CCC) is a global platform, focused primarily on the Caribbean and Latin American region, that allows individuals in the cannabis and hemp industry, both plant touching as well as ancillary businesses, to list their investment opportunities and offers in an efficient way for investors to access these opportunities.

He stated that the platform also connects prospective investors with companies seeking capital so that they can directly present their opportunity and control the process.

Canex Jamaica believes that growing businesses will find great value through the CCC and the company has partnered with Ridgetop Finance to offer businesses access to financing equipment purchases, including lighting.

“We are 100 per cent behind this initiative from CanEx. We were title sponsors (of CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo) in 2019 and have expanded our relationship as they hosted events throughout the world. The CCC provides a terrific channel for companies to raise funds, particularly at these times when travel and personal interaction are so limited. It also gives us a great opportunity to showcase our unique and comprehensive financing solution which we have deployed here in Canada and in a number of other markets internationally,” said Ridgetop president and co-founder, Stephane Toupin.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, CanEx Jamaica took the decision to postpone the fifth staging of the CanEx Jamaica Business Conference and Expo, which was scheduled for September 24-26, 2020 at the Montego Bay Convention Centre.

CanEx Jamaica brings together cannabis industry professionals from over 30 countries across North America, the Caribbean, Europe, South and Central America and Africa to discuss the latest advances on the medicinal, health/wellness, legal, regulatory, business and investment landscapes.