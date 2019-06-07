Eppley Caribbean Property Fund secures $650M in funding for new aquisitions

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund Limited SCC (ECPF or the Value Fund), a publicly listed property fund in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, has closed on a $650 million bridge facility from NCB Capital Markets Ltd to partially fund the acquisition of additional income producing commercial real estate assets, including the Value Fund's first three properties in Jamaica.

According to Nicholas Scott, chairman, Eppley Caribbean Property Fund, the acquisition of the properties are consistent with the company's previously announced strategy to increase the size and scope of the Value Fund and will provide investors with immediate diversification.

“We are pleased to confirm that we have now obtained a bridge loan from NCB Capital Markets Ltd (NCB Capital Markets) to partially fund our acquisition of an additional property in Barbados and our first three properties in Jamaica,” Scott said via news release yesterday.

“The properties are a mix of retail and industrial assets and consist of over 200,000 square feet with over 95 per cent occupancy and an average net operating income yield of approximately 10 per cent.”

In providing an update on the disclosure that ECPF had engaged NCB Capital Markets to provide financial advice to the Value Fund regarding a cross-listing of its Value Fund shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange made in May, Scott reiterated the company's intention to allow Jamaican investors to gain access to its regional portfolio of commercial real estate assets.

“We look forward to giving Jamaican investors a means of accessing a portfolio of high-quality, cash flow producing commercial properties spread throughout the Caribbean in a liquid, low-cost and tax efficient form,” he said.

Scott noted that subject to regulatory and other constraints, ECPF will provide additional information to the market about the cross-listing at the appropriate time.

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund has been around for nearly 20 years and is listed on the Barbados Stock Exchange and the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange. ECPF announced at its annual general meeting in February 2019 that it intends to apply to cross list its Value Fund shares in Jamaica by the end of the second quarter, making ECPF the only regional real estate platform listed on all three major stock exchanges in the Caribbean.

Since acquiring control of ECPF in May 2018, the Value Fund's performance has dramatically improved. For the first six months of this financial year, the Value Fund's net operating income funds from operations and earnings attributable to shareholders have all increased by at least 50 per cent, according to the release.

Eppley Caribbean Property Fund is managed by Eppley Fund Managers Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eppley Limited, a publicly listed company, which invests in credit, mezzanine financing and real estate.

Since being listed in 2013, Eppley Limited has delivered a cumulative average return to its shareholders of more than 34 per cent and recently migrated from the Jamaica Stock Exchange's Junior Market to the JSE's Main Market.