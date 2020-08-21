Pension and financial experts are calling on the Government to impose a system of compulsory pension payments and to relax restrictions on pension investments in equities, especially during the current economic downturn brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They say these changes are vital to pension funds reaping adequate returns to fund retirement in the current COVID-19 economic climate.

The experts, W St Elmo Whyte, chief actuary with the firm Actman International Limited; Keith Collister, executive chairman of the Appliance Traders Limited Pension Fund, one of the leading independently managed pension funds in Jamaica; and Sterling Asset Management president and CEO, Charles Ross, all raised concern about the plummeting interest rate on bonds and other investments on pension funds in Jamaica.

COMPULSORY PENSION PAYMENT

The pension experts were speaking at an investor briefing hosted virtually by Sterling Asset Management earlier this week under the theme, 'Navigating the changing landscape of retirement planning'.

St Elmo Whyte declared that the time is right for the Government to impose compulsory pension payment by citizens.

“I'm not going to spell out how it should be done around this table… There must be a way for it to be done,” the actuary declared. He drew reference to the United States, where former President Barak Obama brought in compulsory health insurance, which is Obamacare, where the US Government prescribed the imposition of a penalty for failure to comply.

Whyte, who is also a senior lecturer in the Mathematics and Computer Science Department of The University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, added that the Government should allow pension funds to invest in equities or other growth assets within the US dollar portfolio allocation. Currently, funds can only purchase Government bonds within this allocation.

REMOVING MAXIMUM PENSION RESTRICTION

He called for a removal of the maximum pension restriction payment of 75 per cent of one's final salary after 37 ½ years of service and questioned why the payment can't be 90 or say 100 per cent further questioning who would be hurting having this payment moved up closer to 100 per cent.

He explained that the payment was moved up some years ago coming from 66.6 per cent to the current 75 per cent while arguing that the payment is to help pensioners to live properly in their retirement.

Collister agreed to the suggestion for the removal of the 75 per cent cap on pension payment upon retirement.

“Arbitrary restrictions of that nature should go,” Collister said.

The conversation among the panellists focused on retirement concerns amid COVID-19 and assessed strategies to enhance income, security, and lifestyle in later years.

Retirement planning has been on the minds of many Jamaicans more than ever since the onset of COVID-19. Lower interest rates have caused investment funds to take more risks to retain the same amount of profits, with life expectancy, devaluation of the dollar, and inflation posing a significant threat to retirement investments.

The general consensus of the panel was one of concern for the steep drop in interest rate on bonds and other investments.

Ross pointed out COVID-19 has caused interest rates to decline again, adding that the rates will likely remain low for the next 3 to 4 years.

According to the Sterling Asset Management president, “Interest rates on both high and low quality bonds are falling. This means that investors need to be much more prudent and proactive in assessing the credit quality of assets they purchase. You have to do a lot of research to find good bonds to invest in.”

PENSION FUNDS TO SUFFER LOSSES

Many pension funds are likely to suffer losses with the recent changes in the market caused by COVID-19.

The downfall is considered steep enough to have erased nearly $100 billion in value from the $700 billion in portfolio assets held by private pensions up to December 2019.

Additionally, the recovery of the Jamaican economy is likely to lag behind that of developed countries. Therefore, potential investors should look towards growth investments and hard currency that will allow for a greater spread of risk and a heightened security level.

The panellists agreed on three key points regarding retirement planning: Start the first day that you start working, keep more growth assets such as US dollar mutual funds and equities, even in retirement, low-interest rates are here to stay so invest as much you can for the medium to long term.