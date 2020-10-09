GenAc optimistic of further growth in regional market

Insurance company General Accident (GenAc) has said that following its continued expansion in the Caribbean, it remains open to taking advantage of new opportunities that may emerge in the region.

The company, which already has a presence in three major countries of the region [Jamaica, Trinidad and Barbados], said that it is open to venturing into any other new markets, once the opportunity is presented.

“We will look around to see where else there is to go…maybe Guyana, other than that we will continue with the business model that we have and once an opportunity presents itself in the market, we are very nimble and we will try to capitalise on it as much as we can,” said Sharon Donaldson, managing director of GenAc in a Mayberry Investor's virtual forum held on Wednesday last.

Following on its parent company's, the Musson Group, entry into Guyana, along with the explosive growth of the country's economy post-oil discovery, the managing director said that any venture into this very lucrative market is sure to have significant upside potential for the company.

“As long as the opportunity presents itself we will piggyback on what our parent company is doing. We have a strategic group that sits across all the companies that looks at what opportunities [exist] for any one of the companies within the group, so certainly if there is an opportunity, we are quite prepared to go. Wherever we go our reinsurers will go with us, so we can use that to continue our expansion plans,” Donaldson said.

“Regional expansion for us means more insurance capacity. Our reinsurers like the fact that they are not insured in Jamaica, but also Barbados and Trinidad under the same underwriting philosophy principle business model. If they [reinsurers] are happy with what we do, they would like to see that we expand in other regions because of the spread of risk associated. It gives us favourable terms when we have a spread of risk within the region with our reinsurers,” she further said.

Commenting on the company's recent acquisition of a licence to operate in Barbados, Donaldon said that the progress in that country has been slow but is confident that pace will improve overtime.

“It will take some time for Barbados to make a significant impact in the market—at the moment we want to make sure that we get sufficient market share and to eventually find our place. Our intention is not to go there and grab market share at unprofitable rates because it's important to us that we provide and create wealth for our stakeholders, so it's nice, steady easy growth,” she said.

As for its Trinidad operations in Motor One Insurance company, the managing director said that they currently run a small company, one which acts as a single line underwriter of motor vehicles— public passenger and a small section of private vehicles to be exact.

“Our objective now is to get licence so that we can write the other classes of business. At the moment [the business] is doing what it is supposed to do which is to claw back some of the market share lost in the last couple of months [having been under the control of the central bank of Trinidad], which gave it very little opportunity to grow. However, [Motor One] has some very loyal customers and is at the moment trying to retool itself so that it can regain the market share it had before. We expect to see that happening later at the end of this year into early next year,” she said in her update on that market.