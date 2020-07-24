Goffe chosen as 12th Eisenhower Fellow

Sanya Goffe has been selected to represent Jamaica in the prestigious Eisenhower Fellowships 2020 Women's Leadership Programme.

Goffe, a partner in the law firm Hart Muirhead Fatta and president of the Pension Industry Association of Jamaica, is one of 25 global leaders selected from over 1,000 candidates from countries around the world to participate in the Fellowship Programme scheduled to run from October-November this year.

Currently in its 68th year and named after America's 34th president, Dwight D Eisenhower, the Eisenhower Fellowships bring together innovative leaders from across geographies and sectors who tackle big challenges to better the world around them.

Fellows are outstanding leaders who make contributions to their societies. Each year the programme seeks diverse, dynamic leaders from across the world representing all professional sectors – private, public and non-profit — to engage in transformative exchanges of knowledge and ideas with thought leaders, visionaries and achievers in their respective fields. Fellows are expected to enhance the Eisenhower Fellowships' values of peace, prosperity and justice, with real world impact in their home countries.

Sandra Glasgow, chair of the local nominating committee comprising local fellows, noted, “Selection for this prestigious global programme was highly competitive so we knew that in order to secure a place for Jamaica, we had to nominate an exceptional candidate. [Goffe's] knowledge and passion for pension reform and development, as part of the improvement of Jamaica's social safety net, made her the nominating committee's preferred candidate.”

Goffe, who is also a director of NCB Financial Group Limited, National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited, and Jamaica Producers Group Limited, now joins the local network of previous Eisenhower Fellows from Jamaica including Dr Earle Spencer Taylor (1982), Morin Seymour (1995), Sandra Glasgow (2000), Dr Parris Lyew-Ayee Jr (2014), Imani Duncan-Price (2018), Saffrey Brown (2019). Luminaries, now deceased, include Horace Barber (1969), Astil Sangster (1973), Dr Keith Panton (1988), Jennifer Cox (1991), and Pauline Rosalind Gray (1997).

“I am honoured to have been selected as the Eisenhower Women's Leadership Fellow from Jamaica for 2020 and look forward to increasing my knowledge and experience in the area of pensions, particularly within the larger context of social security improvement for Jamaica,” Goffe said.

At the conclusion of the Eisenhower Fellowship she expects to have gained a better understanding of the key facets underpinning successful, sustainable social security and pension models, as well as an understanding of the key elements of behavioural economics in relation to participation in pension arrangements. She also hopes that a greater understanding of these areas will help to provide deeper insight and support locally and to also integrate strategies that will motivate and accelerate pension participation.

Sanderson joins Nestle as commercial manager for sales and marketing

Dwight Sanderson has been appointed as the commercial manager of Nestle Jamaica Limited.

In his new capacity he will provide executive leadership, direction and management for Nestle Jamaica's commercial and business development portfolio. He will spearhead the growth strategy of all business lines across the group in Jamaica.

“[Sanderson's] main role will be to lead the sales and marketing team, building our brand value and awareness. He joins the company at a time when we are putting even more focus on our consumers, ensuring consumer and customer engagement with our products and services, working with our customers and distributors to enhance existing business relationships,” stated Daniel Caron, Nestle Jamaica country manager.

Sanderson has more than 20 years of experience in customer service, business development, sales operations and management, and has a proven track record in all stages of the sales process.

After earning his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the Mona School of Business at The University of the West Indies, Sanderson held sales and leadership positions at T Geddes Grant Jamaica Limited and Unicomer Jamaica Ltd.

Most recently Sanderson worked with H&L Rapid True Value as general manager where he was responsible for more than 200 employees.

According to Sanderson, the first order of business is to maximise growth opportunities by improving the company's route to market structure, continuing to launch product innovations that meet the consumer needs for healthy and nutritious products for their families, and investing in technology and training to increase the efficiency and productivity of its sales team.

“I am looking forward to building on Nestle's tradition of providing 'Good Food' to support our consumers and 'Good Life' for generations to come through continuous innovation, and ensuring availability by leveraging our relationship with our supply chain partners,” he stated.

Whittingham is GraceKennedy's new head of digital transformation

The GraceKennedy (GK) Group has announced the appointment of Steven Whittingham as its head of digital transformation, effective August 1.

Guided by GK's new digital transformation steering committee, Whittingham will assume leadership of GK's digital transformation strategy. He will also continue to serve in his role of chief operating officer of GraceKennedy Financial Group.

The steering committee will be chaired by GK Group CEO Don Wehby, and has been charged with overseeing the advancement of the digital agenda across the GK Group locally and internationally.

“[Whittingham] has been a tremendous asset to GraceKennedy, having joined the group in 2013 with an impressive track record in investments and economics. He has leadership responsibility for several areas within GK and has risen to every single challenge. I am confident that he will achieve similar results in this critical area of GraceKennedy's strategy, which has become even more crucial given the increased reliance on digital solutions in our new normal,” stated Wehby in a release.

Whittingham joined the GK Group as president of First Global Financial Services Limited and has also served in the role of managing director of GK Capital Management and chief investment officer of the GK Group.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Systems Engineering, a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania, and received his MBA from the Harvard Business School.

Expressing enthusiasm about his new role, Whittingham commented, “The last few months have shown how rapidly the business landscape can change, and how important it is for GK to leverage opportunities presented through digitisation. The work at GK has already begun, and I am ready to take the lead and ensure we are well-equipped for the future. Especially within GK's financial business, the future is digital.”

Ian Levy retires from Supreme Ventures Ltd

Ian Levy has retired as deputy chairman and director of the board of Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), effective July 11.

According to a release from the company, Levy retired in keeping with the retirement age for directors as stipulated in the company's board charter. He has also retired as a director of all subsidiary companies within the group on which he served.

As one of the founding members of SVL, Levy served as a member of the board in many capacities since January 2, 1998.

“On behalf of the board of directors, we use this opportunity to express our utmost gratitude and appreciation to Levy for his strong dedication, stellar service, and invaluable contribution to the company and its subsidiaries over the past 22 years. We wish him all the best in this new chapter,” the release stated.

— Abbion Robinson