Hill says EGC still aiming at 5% growth by next year

Executive director of the Economic Growth Council (EGC), Senator Aubyn Hill, says that the council is continuing efforts at urgent economic expansion, to meet its target of 5 per cent growth in four years (5-in-4).

“When we have 2.2 per cent and 1.8 per cent growth, we like it: But, ladies and gentlemen that's not enough,” Senator Hill said, comparing it to the legacy of 0.5 per cent annual growth up to 2016.

“In order to move this country from poverty to prosperity, we need to have growth in the vicinity of 5-6 per cent,” he told media personnel attending Wednesday's briefing at Jamaica House, at which the council released its seventh report.

He noted that in an effort to keep the momentum, created by improvements in some of the critical arrears, to stimulate growth, the council has been collaborating with the local charity, Food for the Poor, for example.

He also noted that EGC chairman, Michael Lee Chin, has donated $60 million to small coffee farmers severely affected by the ongoing decline in the industry, and Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke has been pushing amendments to the Procurement Act through Parliament.

In terms of Food for the Poor, he said that “they came in and met with Mike (Michael Lee Chin who chairs the Council) and myself, and we are looking at how the EGC can enable what they are doing, and we make sure that we cut through the red tape because they can't handle it by themselves. So we get involved”.

He noted that in addition to Lee Chin's donation, Salada Foods Jamaica has made an advanced purchase of local coffee cherries valued at $200 million.

Lee Chin's donation has been made available to the farmers through the Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA), and will assist the neediest of some 7,000 registered coffee farmers. Salada Foods has advance purchase of 25,000 boxes of local coffee cherries to be processed to green beans, stored and blended into Salada Food's instant coffee products at a cost of $200 million.

Hill noted that while Salada did not normally use Blue Mountain Coffee, except to blend their product, “they saw an issue that needed help and stepped up, and we are working with that”.

He also pointed that two of the crucial regulatory aspects of the Procurement Bill have already been approved, and the third is being addressed.

“Procurement is key to get the economic growth going. He (the minister of finance) understands this and he has shown me that he minds, and he has people working on it and it is almost there,” he assured.

Hill also stated that one of the things he had taken from his stint as chairman of Andrew Holness' Economic Advisory Council (EAC) prior to the change of government in February, 2016, was the need to address social issues such as water and housing, as well as energy and agricultural issues.

He promised to deal extensively with the water issues facing the country, when he speaks in the Senate's State of the Nation Debate in another couple of weeks.

“Our focus is to deliver robust and sustainable growth for all,” Senator Hill told journalists.

However, he insisted that in order for the council to achieve its objectives, there was a need for public sector ministries, department and agencies to fulfill their role as the “enablers”, and recognise that they cannot remain neutral in the circumstances, and for the private sector as “implementors” to understand that they must do what they have to do to get growth.

“Let me tell you what happens when enablers don't enable, there is no neutrality. When you are an enabler, you are either enabling or you are blocking. So when the NIC, the NWC, the NWA and the SRC, whichever one, wants people approved and it takes 8-9 months to get it done, that's blocking. I don't care who is doing it. We cannot do that,” Hill cautioned.

“We cannot afford to take that long (for approvals), and it takes too long in the public sector,” he said.