Jamaica's FX market no longer a one-way bet

In his presentation at the well attended Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) Foreign Exchange Market symposium last Wednesday, Canadian central banking and financial risk management consultant Sylvain Choquette argued that Jamaica is in a “new environment” where “the foreign exchange market is not a one-way bet anymore”.

Before 2016, we knew that the US dollar would always buy more Jamaican dollars, so businesses would buy US dollars as soon as possible (and delay sales), as the profit from speculation “could be as large as operational margin”.

In the new environment, since 2016, there is a two-way market (over the last three years it has been roughly a six per cent range around the rate of 131 Jamaican dollars to one US dollar) so foreign exchange-driven speculative profits can no longer be planned for.

Choquette argues “real planning” would be for businesses to focus “on what you are good at” and protect the operational margin of the business through hedging, meaning fixing the future price at which they buy foreign exchange, thereby allowing planners to protect their operational margin and forget about foreign exchange movements.

Because it is a two-way market, planning to protect their operational margin also applies to sellers of US dollars.

Choquette noted that protecting operational margin does not necessarily require buying foreign exchange forward directly from a bank, as one can do it yourself (DIY) by converting excess Jamaican dollars not currently needed to US dollars, thereby earning a US dollar return while one waits.

One could also borrow Jamaican dollars to buy US dollars, making a return on the US dollars.

If you don't have extra Jamaican dollars and don't want to borrow, banks can package it for you. In the current environment where Jamaican and US short-term interest rates are roughly the same, the “theoretical” forward price would be nearly the same, but banks will charge a premium for the risks they incur, such as counterparty or legal risk.

The regulatory and market environment in Jamaica allows banks to offer forwards without hurdles, as — unlike some other countries — Jamaica has no exchange controls, the regulatory framework allows forwards, and the spot market is liquid (if not as much as some would like).

Clients should demand their banks to offer forwards and compare the DIY with the forward available at commercial banks.

The BOJ's Taffi Bryson explained the new environment of low, stable, and predictable inflation as due to the Inflation Targeting (IT) framework. Low and stable inflation and inflation expectations allow agents to better plan for the future. The greater the ability to plan by investors and individuals is the greater the supply capacity of the economy. Inflation erodes purchasing power and savings, particularly of the poor and most vulnerable.

Given capital mobility in Jamaica, the desire to have independent monetary policy can only be accompanied by a flexible and competitive exchange rate.

Additionally, in an IT framework, a flexible exchange rate is better able to absorb shocks.

The Central Bank therefore aims to improve transparency and price discovery while reducing its footprint in the market.

The Bank of Jamaica's role in the market is now three-fold: acting as a participant, monitoring (market surveillance and collecting data), and disseminating information on market activities.

Following on recommendations of various IMF Technical assistance missions, since 2017, the bank has introduced a number of key reforms. These include firstly a transparent, market-based foreign exchange intervention and trading tool — the BOJ Foreign Exchange Intervention & Trading Tool or (B-FXITT) — to ensure that interventions are done at a market-determined price as well as to provide greater assurance about the availability of foreign currency to the public, secondly the implementation of net open foreign exchange (NOP FX) positions, limits to manage foreign exchange risk faced by dealers and excess volatility in the domestic foreign exchange market, and thirdly, enhanced reporting such as posting on the Bank's website an anonymous listing of transactions which exceed US$100,000 and the related exchange rates.

The Bank of Jamaica is currently implementing a Foreign Exchange (FX) Code of Conduct to introduce standards to the market on fairness and transparency, driving industry consultations on forward market contracts, and it plans to introduce an FX trading platform in the second half of 2020, where the bank will own and operate the system and will manage the enrolment of (a) all authorised dealers and large cambios that will trade on this platform and (b) large value non-financial 'suppliers' and 'users' (corporates) of foreign exchange that will view quotes and be able to conduct trades via their banks/cambios.

IMF resident representative Constant Lonkeng (whose tour of duty ends at the end of August) looked at “the exchange rate regime and nominal anchors”, arguing that our current flexible exchange rate regime (implied by the shift to inflation targeting) serves Jamaica well.

He believes the fact that Jamaica is having this conversation now is progress towards a more modern central bank. The shift to inflation targeting (IT) has been supported by Jamaica's Fiscal Responsibility Law, which has anchored the unprecedented debt reduction over the past six years.

He commended the fact that the ongoing reform to entrench the current moderate and stable inflation environment is occurring in a non-crisis mode, and noted the success of the communication campaign around it (the cover page of his presentation had an ad from the BOJ that was projected at Reggae Sumfest over the weekend to illustrate how well the central bank is tapping into the Jamaican culture to communicate the shift to inflation targeting).

Finally, NCB's Assistant General Manager Peter Higgins noted that there were approximately US$400 million in forward Jamaican/US dollar trades between September last year and June this year — information that was collected by the Bank of Jamaica and was not previously available.

This compares with roughly US$10 billion in spot market transactions annually.

Key challenges to expanding the market in forwards was the reluctance to “lose” money even amongst sophisticated players, the fact that dealers won't price at the interest rate differential (thin one-sided markets), restrictions on net open US dollar positions on banks limiting market liquidity, and the lack of standardised “master” contracts.