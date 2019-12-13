JPS leads Caribbean energy market with HESS ...system deemed one of the largest commissioned in the world

The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) has commissioned its highly anticipated Hybrid Energy Storage System (HESS), a facility which is said to be the first of its kind in the Caribbean and one of the largest battery- flywheel hybrids to be installed in the world this year.

At the official commissioning service held on Wednesday at JPS's Hunt's Bay substation, Emanuel DaRosa, president and CEO of JPS said that the US$27 million or $3.8 billion investment will be a game changer for the renewable energy market.

“This is one of the most significant projects to be completed by the JPS this year. The HESS will help to improve the reliability of power supply to our customers. It also supports Jamaica's Vision 2030 renewable energy goal, by mitigating the impact of increasing renewables on the national grid”, he said.

The system which will have up to 24.5 megawatts of electricity stored, will help to overcome the variability and intermittency associated with solar and wind technologies. This it does by responding automatically to sudden reduction in grid power, preventing JPS customers from experiencing service disruptions and storing power supplies which they say can power approximately 60,000 homes.

DaRosa reasoned that the rationale for undertaking this project was to ensure that the services that they offer will help to improve lives, build communities and advance businesses and support the national goal of cleaner energy. He said that with the use of technology they are working to transform the local energy landscape, making mention of the recent installation of their smart grid technology and the 190 megawatt natural gas power plant in Old Harbour, which is in an almost-completed state.

“Our efforts to utilise new technology to transform our operations can also be seen on the power delivery side of the business. We continue to roll out smart technology on our transmission and distribution network, and to digitise aspects of our service,” he added.

He further noted that as his company continues to lead the transformation of the energy sector and support economic growth and national development, there is a lot more on the horizon to come.

Chief Operating Officer Gary Barrow also said that the implementation of the hybrid system at this time marks a significant milestone achievement for the company, of which he is very thrilled especially having been a part of the working team.

“As we continue with our plan to remain the number one utility company in the Caribbean, I'm particularly honoured and proud to have been a part of the team responsible for putting the best and latest technologies to accommodate greater penetration of renewable energy while at the same time ensuring the stability of the grid,” he stated.

Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Fayval Williams, who was also in attendance at the ceremony, commended JPS for this significant achievement.

“This is a significant milestone as this company commissions this energy storage facility which holds tremendous opportunities for diversification and renewable energy. This advanced energy storage solution is a critical component of the country's plan to integrate more renewables on the national grid. It will allow JPS to provide a high- speed response when the output from renewable is reduced,” she said.