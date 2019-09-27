Keith Duncan heads PSOJ

Keith Duncan, Group CEO of the JMMB Group, was on Wednesday elected as the new president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ).

Duncan, who previously held the post of vice-president, succeeded Howard Mitchell who has demitted the position after his two-year term.

Duncan , who is also co-chairman of the Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC), shared that he is looking forward to this new role as he believes that Jamaica is at a critical juncture in its economic history where the current domestic economic environment is favourable and creates real opportunities for the benefit of all Jamaicans.

“The PSOJ will play a leadership, collaborative and facilitatory role in engaging stakeholders under the umbrella of the PSOJ, the State and civil society in being a catalyst for Jamaica achieving its social and development objectives under Vision 2030,” he said.

“The modus operandi will be continued advocacy, with a special emphasis on engagement, consultation and collaboration on strategic initiatives which can have a meaningful impact on the private sector; from micro businesses to large corporates, which will contribute to inclusive growth for all Jamaicans,” he continued.

Joining Duncan are Jackie Sharpe, Jeffrey Hall and Mariame Robinson as vice-presidents, with Vikram Dhiman serving as treasurer.

He noted that the thrust going forward is to build on the platform laid to date by the PSOJ, one in which focus will remain on addressing the issues of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) centred around growth, access to finance, safety and security.

Just last week and prior to assuming his new role, Duncan represented the organisation at a forum dubbed 'A conversation on improving access to finance for MSMEs' held at the Bank of Jamaica where he outlined several work streams that the entity will be utilising to address and improve key factors in developing the SME ecosystem.