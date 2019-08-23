New appointment at Red Stripe
Red Stripe, part of the Heineken International Group, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Luis Prata as its new managing director, effective August 19, 2019.
Prata succeeds Ricardo Nuncio who has been appointed director, sales north-east for Heineken Mexico. Nuncio joined Red Stripe just after its acquisition by Heineken, and successfully led the integration of the business into the new structure, accelerating top line growth through innovation and strengthening of the brand and developing a stronger route to market.
Prata comes to the post with a wealth of knowledge and experience. He comes to Red Stripe from his current role as director of trade and wholesale of Heineken Portugal, where for the past three years, he has delivered significant growth in the on-trade channel while successfully transforming its large sales and logistics operations. Prior to joining Heineken, Prata worked in several commercial roles at Unilever in Europe. He holds a MBA degree from MIT's Sloan School of Management.
