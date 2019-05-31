New BOJ policy may drive increased economic activity — Ross

CHARLES Ross, CEO of Sterling Asset Management Limited (SAM), has stated that the reduction in the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) policy rate and reserve requirements could lead to increased economic activity for Jamaica.

He reasoned that the reduction in rates will spur banks to grow their consumer and business loans while pension funds will seek out investments with better yields.

Sterling Asset Management will interview the Central Bank Governor Brian Wynter and IMF resident representative, Dr Constant Lonkeng Ngouana, on June 19, to discuss in detail the impact of these changes on investors.

The BOJ reduced its policy rate, the rate that sets the interest rates for the broader sector from 1.25 per cent to 0.75 per cent—the lowest in over 30 years.

What's more, the BOJ reduced its reserve requirement for banks from nine to seven per cent, releasing billions of Jamaican dollars into the financial system.

The BOJ's monetary policy regime is moving in the right direction, according to Ross.

“Lowering the benchmark interest rate, in theory, suggests that interest rates on loans should also go down,” said Ross. “A lower cost of financing should benefit the economy. The very low yields available on CD's and Treasury Bills should also incentivise banks to do more lending. It should likewise incentivise pension funds to look outside of traditional fixed income and seek higher risk adjusted returns elsewhere.”

Local investors should know that this rate reduction could reduce the returns on their money market investments such as repos. Investors will have to look to global bonds, local and international equities for greater returns.

The Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ) recently announced that the economy grew by 1.5 per cent in the January to March 2019 quarter. This was driven by tourism, construction and mining sectors. During the March quarter 2019, the JSE Index rose 2.2 per cent or roughly similar to the 2.1 per cent during the same period in 2018.

Over the same period, the exchange rate rose as high as $137.21 in February and fell as low as $124.79 in March.

“We at Sterling think the exchange rate volatility is likely to continue,” shared Ross. “Investors should take a longer-term view and focus instead on inflation.”

Sterling Asset Management Limited (SAM) is a licensed securities dealer regulated by the Financial Services Commission of Jamaica with assets under management in excess of US$260 million and has been in operation since 2001. SAM is a full service financial planner, fund manager and global securities trader specialising in, but not limited to, US dollar investments.