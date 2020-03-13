SSL works from home

Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL) has announced that it will be triggering its work from home plan amid reports of confirmed Covid -19 cases on the island.

CEO Zachary Harding notes that out of an abundance of caution the company has spent the past month adapting its business continuity plan to counter concerns related to the anticipated impact of the virus. The investment house is the first financial institution to publicly declare that it will be servicing its customers remotely as of Monday, March 16.

Harding notes that the move is not reactionary but is a voluntary beta test of its business continuity policy, calling it a proactive measure to ensure the highest level of service and support to its clients while protecting its staff. While offices will be closed to the general public, all services and operations will remain intact and fully functional. SSL has prepared for a seamless transition as its team works remotely in order to insulate clients and staff from any foreseeable risks.

According to the company leader, the decision to have staff available remotely is part of a wider thrust to increase the company's flexibility and speed by providing agile tools to both staff and clientele.

“Over the last several months we have thrown serious effort into implementing cutting-edge digital solutions, and this foresight has already proved beneficial during the ongoing health crisis,” Harding revealed. “We have kept a close watch on how Covid-19 has played out internationally and our work from home plan is designed to ensure that all parties are secure and protected.”

In light of the impending Data Protection Act, the company has been testing the buoyancy of its technological infrastructure and is near completion in training its staff on data protection tools and regulations.

“We have been tracking the international market conditions since the beginning of this global crisis and have done a deep dive to assess the inherent risks for the market and for SSL,” the CEO explained. “As a result of this comprehensive analysis along with current regulations, we have incorporated new data protection measures into the work from home initiative. Importantly we have also put solid measures in place to protect the company, our clients and our revenues.”

Founder Hugh Croskery noted that SSL remains client-centred.

“For over 30 years we have valued family and we believe in always having that one on one experience,” he emphasised. “By using online video, we will have face to face meetings, so even with the circumstances our clients have the personal touch.”

Croskery, also noted that brokerage clients will be fully supported throughout the digital upgrades and has provided its brokerage customers with the ability to view and trade on their accounts via the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) approved J-Trader platform.

“We understand that clients need the structure of technology and this is one of the ways in which we can facilitate that process,” he said. “Many of our client partners have already adopted J-Trader, and we encourage all of our SSL family to contact us so that they can also trade from the safety of their homes.”