Strategy to borrow in Jamaican dollars from overseas

AS the country continues to enjoy macroeconomic stability we should gear up for more exciting times ahead, as within the next five years Jamaica should be able to borrow on the international market using its own currency.

These were the pronouncements of Dr Nigel Clarke, minister of finance, when he addressed the foreign exchange market development symposium held on Wednesday.

Speaking to several key stakeholders converged at the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) auditorium, the country's finance minister told an attentive audience comprising mostly private sector, media, and business representatives that if we are able to achieve this objective, the risk to the Jamaican economy will be greatly reduced.

“We don't just have to depend on our local institutions for lending to us in Jamaican, we can borrow Jamaican overseas,” he emphatically stated. He further reasoned that “this will allow us to over time change the composition of our debt, leaving us less susceptible to exogenous forces that can affect the economy”.

This measure will be a larger part of the plan to move the country in a direction in which it can compete and be a part of best practices adopted by other countries globally.

“We don't pursue things without a long-term strategy and this impending strategy is to be able to diversify our sources of funding and to have the domestic institutional credibility that we can borrow in our own currency,” the minister added.

He further shared that countries such as Germany and Japan utilise similar fiscal policies and targeting frameworks, which may be a contributing factor to the level of success they have economically.

“These are countries with credible internal policies that incentivise international investors to lend to them in their own currency. Once a country has that credibility and can borrow in its own currency, its ability to be prosperous over a long period of time is greatly enhanced,” he said.

Clarke reasoned that Jamaica is already on a positive trajectory but in order for us to successfully get there, we are going to need to have a credible inflation targeting regime and a flexible exchange rate.

Jamaica has seen fit to put its fiscal house in order by not having the central bank focus on exchange and inflation rates at the same time and to do so with a level of credibility. For these obvious reasons, the new direction has been to leave the foreign exchange rate flexible and target inflation rates instead.

“A flexible foreign exchange is the parameter for a credible inflation-targeted framework,” the finance minster expressed.

He shared that from his own personal interactions with investors overseas from countries such as the US and Europe how proud these investors are of Jamaica's maintained fiscal prudence over the last couple of years.

“Investors are very proud of what Jamaica has managed to achieve over the last six years. These investors are actually looking forward to the day that they can lend to us in our own currency — this will not happen if we do not have a flexible exchange rate,” he said.

If we have a flexible exchange rate regime and a credible inflation target framework then our ability to borrow in our currency internationally will be greatly enhanced.

The minster concluded his brief remarks by lauding the BOJ for its continued effort in pushing the fiscal reform agenda.

He noted that the symposium being held was part of a public education exercise which is very critical for citizens to understand the direction and implementation of policy changes.