Supreme Ventures raises $3 billion to finance expansion plans

Regional gaming company Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL) has successfully raised $3 billion on the Jamaican capital market to finance its expansion plans.

The money was raised by way of a private placement of a medium-term, fixed-rate unsecured corporate bond at an interest rate of seven per cent. The 25-year bond matures on October 30, 2025.

SVL chairman Gary Peart told The Caribbean Business Report (CBR) that the funds raised will be used to finance the gaming company's expansion plans and also to complete acquisitions made last year. These include Champion Gaming Company and Post-to-Post Betting, which trades as AnyBet, and in which SVL acquired majority holdings.

ADDITIONAL EQUITY BEING SOUGHT

Information reaching CBR is that with the additional capital SVL will be seeking to increase its stake in these two companies. In the case of AnyBet, SVL previously indicated last December, at the time of acquiring majority control, that it will be seeking to acquire additional shares in a year's time.

SVL first acquired 51 per cent of AnyBet in July 2019 for $572 million. The agreement allowed SVL to buy another 29 per cent of the company, equivalent to 4.16 million shares.

No mention was made of SVL majority interest in Champion Gaming, but the company is intent on having 100 per cent control of the racehorse betting and slot machine gaming company.

ACQUISITIONS FLAGGED

Ironically, SVL's acquisition of both companies has been flagged resulting in Jamaica's competition regulator, the Fair Trading Commission (FTC), having to come in and execute an investigation into whether the acquisitions constitute SVL having an unfair advantage in the slot machine gaming market. However, the FTC has cleared the regional lottery and gaming company, declaring that the acquisitions will not lessen competition in the marketplace.

The FTC released its ruling on the Champion Gaming acquisition in August this year, and in February, cleared SVL's acquisition of Post-to-Post Betting Limited. In giving clearance of the acquisition, the FTC cited minimal effect on competition in the racehorse, betting and gaming businesses.

It ruled that “the acquisition agreements are unlikely to have the effect of a substantial lessening of competition in the bookmaking services market”.

SVL FINANCIAL TURNAROUND

In the meantime, SVL is reporting profit of $1.6 billion for the nine-month period ended September 2020. This represents a turnaround of SVL fortunes after having suffered severe losses in its second quarter.

The latest company financials show strong recovery from the novel coronavirus impact, with 26 per cent increase in quarterly profits. SVL underscored the fact that its performance, similar to other companies, both locally and overseas, has been negatively affected by the impact of the pandemic, pointing out that it continues to strengthen and modify aspects of its operations to be agile.

In its just-released, third-quarter interim report to shareholders, SVL states, “Our group, with its diversified product offerings, has been able to withstand the impact of the risks associated with COVID-19 on the performance, while we continue to bolster and adjust aspects of the operations to be agile.”