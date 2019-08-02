The price of digital

IF you are on Instagram or Facebook , I am certain you noticed the eerily real photos of friends in your feed last week. The only thing is they looked decades older.

The photos were generated by FaceApp, an app which allows users to change their photo in a variety of ways. The most popular being to age themselves by several years. Thanks to the #FaceApp challenge, the app went viral, with more than 100 million users downloading the app including numerous celebrities.

However, soon after an uproar arose as the apps' peculiar Terms of Use was brought to light, showing that users in essence have given over significant rights to the app simply by using it.

“You grant FaceApp a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform and display your User Content and any name, username or likeness provided in connection with your User Content in all media formats and channels now known or later developed, without compensation to you. When you post or otherwise share User Content on or through our Services, you understand that your User Content and any associated information (such as your [username], location or profile photo) will be visible to the public.”

And the world went into a panic. Especially when it was discovered that the app designer is a Russian company. Chuck Schumer even urged the FBI and FTC to investigate the privacy risks.

However, many people are up in arms not knowing that these Terms of Use are generally very similar across many social media networks.

Have you ever read your Facebook Terms of Services? You'd be surprised. Check it out on https://www.facebook.com/terms.php. It's similar for Instagram.

“ Instagram Terms of Use —Permissions You Give to Us. As part of our agreement, you also give us permissions that we need to provide the Service.

•We do not claim ownership of your content, but you grant us a license to use it.

... Instead, when you share, post, or upload content that is covered by intellectual property rights (like photos or videos) on or in connection with our Service, you hereby grant to us a non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable, sub-licensable, worldwide license to host, use, distribute, modify, run, copy, publicly perform or display, translate, and create derivative works of your content (consistent with your privacy and application settings). You can end this license anytime by deleting your content or account. However, content will continue to appear if you shared it with others and they have not deleted it...”

DATA EQUALS DOLLARS

The truth is, that though these apps and other services seem free, there is a price.

The digital age is data driven!

The ultimate currency is your data. Data equals dollars. It is from your data that companies learn what you like and are able to sell you services and offers that are tailored specifically to you.

The information you provide on these apps, the services you use, the friends you have all provide information on what services you are most likely to buy.

Take for instance, a 26-year-old woman, with 700 Facebook friends, 200 Instagram friends, 10 of which just got married and 15 of whom are expecting, who also searched for lingerie online on Amazon and clicked on Gustazo for a trip for two to a hotel in Negril. Don't be surprised if soon she's seeing ads about baby car seats. They are able to “re-target” you in the instance that you have engaged with an ad or app online.

Here is an excerpt from Facebook with regards to this taken from their website.

“Information from partners.

Advertisers, app developers, and publishers can send us information through Facebook Business Tools they use, including our social plug-ins (such as the Like button), Facebook Login, our APIs and SDKs, or the Facebook pixel. These partners provide information about your activities off Facebook—including information about your device, websites you visit, purchases you make, the ads you see, and how you use their services—whether or not you have a Facebook account or are logged into Facebook. For example, a game developer could use our API to tell us what games you play, or a business could tell us about a purchase you made in its store. We also receive information about your online and offline actions and purchases from third-party data providers who have the rights to provide us with your information.”

YOUR DATA IS BUSINESS

FaceApp tapped into the power of artificial intelligence. Did you notice how real the future photos looked? This isn't the time of low-quality CGI(computer-generated imagery). The FaceApp was able to generate such photos in seconds.

According to one article on Forbes, the app will very likely use all these faces to continue to train their artificial intelligence on how to read faces. With FaceApp's terms of services above, in essence your current or edited image could be used in an advertisement somewhere else online or around the world, and you agreed to it.

This could be employed in a plethora of ways and by both positive and negative elements, such as police in international searches, and even in who knows, human trafficking.

YOU REALLY HAVE TWO CHOICES

I wish I could simply say you have many options, but in truth, you really don't.

It basically boils down to:

1.Reading the terms of service before signing up and making sure that you are totally comfortable with them or

2. Not using the service at all.

As a matter of fact, it is clearly stated in Facebook's policies, that once you decide to use the service you are bound to the terms outlined. Otherwise you can opt to delete your account. (So that disclaimer everyone posts to their pages periodically means nothing once you continue to use the application.)

There is also the third option of using an alternate and similar service, if such service exists. But how many Facebooks are there? Or Instagram? These services have encrusted themselves in how we communicate in our everyday lives.

They have also set the standard of what is allowable and tolerable by other second source apps. Many of these applications integrate directly with Facebook, Google or Instagram and so this can explain why the terms of use seems similar across across them.

THIS ISN'T GOING ANYWHERE

As the future progresses, applications are going to offer more and more amazing services. There is already the Internet of things, and as we've already seen, artificial intelligence and assistants such as Alexa. These tools are going to become more and more of a given in our products, our purchasing behaviours and even how products are delivered to us.

We are often touting the benefits of the digital age and the fourth digital revolution — but rarely discuss the price we will have to pay. In this case it is going to be our personal data.

To maintain this digital revolution, your data will be required in some form and at varying levels. So prepare for it. Facebook's user guidelines state that it needs your real name, why? Because a part of making the digital system more secure, will be making it more reliable and accurate.

This is especially important as Facebook rolls out features such as money transfers through messenger and its freshly created digital currency, Libra. Facebook needs to know you really are who you say you are.

Data is the lifeblood that drives both the online economy as well as its security.

Apps will continue to ask for more and more personal data in exchange for access. It is left on us to decide how much we are willing to share in exchange for access to using e-mail, certain apps, and for the ease of use online we've got used to. It's up to us to be careful and wise in what we choose to share or not.

BUSINESSES BEWARE

This is also a push for business to realise the importance of data collection and on collecting data in a secure and open, honest fashion. As it's not just going to be about creating the next best app.

The implications of data collected will also need to be considered. Users need to know that their data will be safe with you, and won't be sold to third parties or fall into the hands of unscrupulous hackers and identity thieves.

The price of breaches will be high, not only financially, but also in terms of loss of trust by your clients.

Facebook was able to survive their US$5-billion penalty and stock price drop, but a small local app development company might not.

In conclusion, the future is exciting, the possibilities and options are endless. But so are the people vying for your precious data. So be wise, and read the fine print.