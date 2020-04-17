We don't restrict resale price of B-FXITT participants, says BOJ

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) has denied a story published in last Friday's Caribbean Business Report which stated that it has removed the restriction price at which B-FXITT participants can resell the US$20-million intervention funds, which was auctioned on Wednesday that week.

“We wish to emphasise that Bank of Jamaica does not determine or has never restricted the resale price of B-FXITT participants,” the central bank said in an e-mail to the Jamaica Observer yesterday.

“In other words, BOJ is not restricting the resale price of the B-FXITT participants. Instead, there is continued restrictions on the entities to which the funds can be resold,” the bank added.