Pepperpot - August 28
Jamaican people head 'tuff'
What more will it take to get Jamaicans to see that COVID-19 is serious business? I hope these high-profile people who are gallivanting all over the place without face masks or social distancing are not waiting until one of them dies from the coronavirus to be convinced. Hard to believe that so many sensible people allow themselves to contract COVID-19. How Jamaican people head 'tuff' so?
Politicians head 'tuff' too
The politicians have not presented themselves as good example setters in this time of coronavirus. If they had, they would have sat down together and agreed that the election campaign would have to be different from all others. It was clear that motorcades would bring the people out into the streets in large numbers, including those who are paid to be there. They were only called off after the horse had bolted. Any major spike in cases over the next week or so, blame it on the politicians.
No more total lockdown
There are rumours that once the elections are over, the Government will reinstitute a total lockdown of the country. This would be total nonsense. From here on in, all of us have to learn to exist with COVID-19, which is not going anywhere soon. Some viruses don't ever leave, namely influenza and AIDS, among others. If we are to lock down our economy and wait for them to leave, we'd be waiting forever, which is more than foolishness.
Wait till the fat lady sings
If the three public opinion polls are to be believed, the JLP has this election in the bag. Still, it's not over till it's over. So I wouldn't count out the PNP as yet. Wait for the fat lady to sing before starting the celebrations. And whoever wins, no big crowds in the street, please.
