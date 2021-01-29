Rita Humphries-Lewin leaves Barita

JAMAICA'S pioneering female stockbroker, Rita Humphries-Lewin has resigned from the board of directors of Barita Investments Limited — the investment company which she established over 44 years ago.

The company has advised that Humphries-Lewin, who sold most of her interest in the stockbroking and investment firm to Cornerstone Investments Holdings Limited in a takeover bid two years ago, resigned as a director for personal reasons.

Humphries-Lewin's resignation, which was made public yesterday, on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) website took effect the day before on Wednesday.

In spite of the downturn caused by COVID- 19, Barita has been posting good profits, paying out handsome dividends and growing the businesses, triggering questions about Humphries-Lewin's departure at this time.

The Jamaica Observer's Business Report tried to reach Humphries-Lewin for a comment but was not successful, and no one was willing to comment on her sudden departure from Barita itself.

In 1977 Humphries-Lewin founded Barita Investments Limited, which today has the distinction of being the oldest stockbroking company in Jamaica. At the time of the takeover by Cornerstone Investments in August of 2018, it was decided that Humphries-Lewin would remain on the board as a director for a minimum of six months to ensure a smooth transition.

As the first female chairman of a stock exchange in the Caribbean, she led the JSE in 1984 and again from 1995-2000. During her tenure she spearheaded the establishment of the Jamaica Central Securities Depository Limited (JCSD) in 1998 and the development of electronic trading on the JSE in 2000.

Her sterling contribution to the development of the island's financial industry led to her being conferred with the Order of Distinction, Commander Class by the Government of Jamaica in 2000. She was also honoured with a Doctor of Education in Leadership by The Mico University College for her contribution to early childhood development.