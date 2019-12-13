Order Of Rio Branco for Ambassador STONE ROOFE

Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil H E Carlos den Hartog recently conferred on the Ambassador Alison Stone Roofe the order of Rio Branco in the rank of Grand Cross, at his Millsborough Crescent residence. The Order of Rio Branco (Ordem de Rio Branco) is an honorific order of Brazil instituted by decree in 1963. It is named in honour of the Brazilian diplomat Jose Paranhos, Baron of Rio Bueno. Ambassador Stone Roofe, who was the first resident Jamaican Ambassador to Brazil, served with distinction 2012-2018. She was conferred with the special honour for her extraordinary work during her tenure. She is currently Under-Secretary – Bilateral, Regional and Hemispheric Affairs Division.