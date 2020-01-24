'We need your help': Venezuela's Guaido in plea to Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland (AFP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido yesterday issued an emotional plea to political and business leaders at Davos, saying he needed their international help as he could not achieve change alone.

Guaido is recognised as Venezuela's interim president by the United States and 50 other countries but has so far failed to shift President Nicolas Maduro from power despite months of struggle and ongoing economic crisis.

“We are facing an international criminal conglomerate and we need your help,” he told the World Economic Forum (WEF), adding that Venezuela was experiencing an “unprecedented tragedy”.

“Alone, we are not going to get there,” he added.

Guaido has defied a travel ban issued by Maduro's administration to go on an international charm offensive aimed at ensuring continued diplomatic support for his bid to oust Maduro.

The parliament speaker first headed to his chief ally and arch Maduro foe Colombia, then Britain and EU headquarters in Brussels, before travelling to Davos.

It was in Davos last year that several heads of state recognised Guaido as interim Venezuela president. But despite presiding over the economic collapse of his oil rich nation, Maduro is still in charge, defying a growing list of US and EU sanctions.