Access Financial Services Ltd reports $477 million profit despite increased competition

Loans provider Access Financial Services Limited (AFS) reported on Tuesday (July 30) an after-tax profit of $477 million for the financial year ended on March 31, 2019, despite a 33 per cent decline compared to the corresponding period last year due to the increased competition, which resulted in the reduction in market rates offered on its products.

According to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Marcus James, the decision made to grow Access' loan book by focusing on customer retention saw the company recording 3.2 billion, a 9 per cent growth compared to the previous period.

“Our retention strategies were bolstered by the launch of the MyAccess mobile app in December 2018, which increased the channels through which our customers access our loan products,” James stated in his report to shareholders.

“While customer reviews of the app have been positive, we have work to do in customer education to increase acceptance and use of digital modalities to access financing.”

The company's asset base grew from $3.5 billion to $4.8 billion as within the three months since its acquisition, South Florida-based Embassy Loan added $225 million to the group's asset base and $60 million to net profit before tax.

Despite Access' Jamaican operations generating $1.6 billion in revenues, a 13 per cent decrease when compared with prior year, Embassy contributed $212 million in revenues to Access and is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the company's future profits.

However, operating expenses increased by $168 million or 19 per cent resulting from the consolidation of expenses.

According to him, the competitive local environment required the company to invest in enhancing the efficiency of operations, which led to the merge of Damark and Micro Credit Limited (MCL) operations to create DamarkMCL. The combined entity operates from six locations.

James added that during the financial year under review, the company invested in team members by providing critical training in the areas of customer service, loan underwriting, and delinquency management by hosting business development and record keeping workshops.

“We anticipate that the landscape will continue to be characterised by increased competition as institutions battle for market share. Accordingly, we will remain focused on our strategy of putting our customers first to retain their trust and patronage,” James concluded in his report.