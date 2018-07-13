Alorica and Kingston get honoured for BPO jobs

Miro Batista, Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) investor Alorica Inc's president for Latin American and the Caribbean, has been recognised as the Nearshore Executive of the Year in the 2018 Nexus IlluminateAwards.

Batista was chosen for the honour due to his exceptional leadership, innovative approach to problem solving and demonstrated high-impact influence on expanding awareness of nearshore services, especially in Jamaica.

In fact, Alorica's involvement with Jamaica has also resulted in the City of Kingston receiving the award of Nearshore City of the Year for 2018, at the Nexus Illuminate Awards hosted by Nearshore Americas in San Francisco, United States.

Kingston has seen more than US$22 million spent on real estate in both new construction and refurbishing of existing properties to meet the demand for the industry growth over the last 12 months.

Furthermore, the government has shown commitment to the industry, and has employed a national BPO coordinator, whose main role is to work with Jamaica's investment promotions agency to ensure that the ecosystem is developed to encourage continuous growth. Jampro received the honour at the awards ceremony in June.

The Illuminate Awards recognise the leading business process outsourcing (BPO)companies, countries and individuals in the Caribbean and Latin America, for their innovation and performance.

The honour for Kingston primary resulted from the creation of 5,000 new jobs by existing and new BPO businesses in the Corporate Area.

Stanley Motta Ltd, a subsidiary of the Musson Group of Companies, has signed a lease with Alorica for all the space in Unit 4 of its new 58HWTR tech park in Kingston. The lease adds a further 112,0002 feet to the space Alorica currently rents.

The company is now in the process of outfitting the space which will be operational soon and is expected to employ a complement of approximately 3,000 people when fully up and running.

Stanley Motta Ltd, which is chaired by noted business woman Melanie Subratie, operates the 58HWT tech park, the name of which stems from its location at 58 Half-Way-Tree Road.

The facility, when completed, will be the largest BPO facility in the English-speaking Caribbean, and the only integrated tech campus in Jamaica. It will include a total of 230,000 feet of office space rented predominantly to BPO entities along with associated services including day care, ATM & financial Services, health care, as well as a range of food & beverage options.

Alorica is one of the world's leading BPO firms, accounting for an astounding 600 million customer interactions annually. The company prides itself on its ability to create great experiences for customers online, on the phone and through social media. It provides a host of world-class services, such as acquisition and sales, customer relationship management, and back office support. Its clientele spans a wide range of industries including communications, financial services, health care, retail and tech companies, many in the Fortune 500. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Alorica has more than 100,000 employees in 140 locations across 16 countries around the globe.

“I am honoured and humbled to be named the Nearshore Executive of the Year,” Batista said, in response to the announcement.

“The successes I've experienced at Alorica are a clear reflection of the local and global teams that I work with, all of which are striving to deliver insanely great customer experiences. I'm truly lucky to be surrounded by such incredibly talented people,” he added.

Batista is responsible for managing Alorica's operations in eight countries within Central America, the Caribbean and South America.

In the last two years, he has led the regional BPO to grow in revenue by 30 per cent. During his tenure, he has also directed the expansion of the company's footprint, encompassing 20 contact centre locations, with more than 14,500 local employees.

Most recently, Batista helped Alorica expand its operations in Latin America with two new offices in Jamaica and Guatemala, both of which service the largest and most reputable companies in the world.

By the end of this year, Alorica anticipates creating an additional 5,000 more jobs in Jamaica through its Kingston site expansion, which will make it one of the largest employers in the country.

Batista was also pivotal in the development of the company's professional development programme, Alorica Academy.

The six-week course teaches Alorica teams management skills – including coaching, communication and functional skills related to the BPO industry and the company's own Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). Specifics from the Academy include conscious leadership, neuro-management to developing action plans and tools to ensure corporate alignment.

Since 1999, Alorica has made a name as the premier BPO provider in Latin America, offering scalable, cost-effective nearshore and in-country solutions.

Operating in 20 locations across eight countries with more than 14,500 employees, services span all channels and industries, with clients benefiting from a broad range of geographies, languages and cost.