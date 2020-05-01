ARC Manufacturing nails down expansion plan
ARC Manufacturing to transform Ferry Pen into manufacturing and distribution hub; Manufacturing plants to cover 18 acres of land
Construction and building supplies manufacturer, ARC Manufacturing has outlined an ambitious plan to develop the Ferry Pen area, which encompasses its Bell Road, Kingston 11 base, into a massive manufacturing and distribution hub.
Ferry Pen is located in the Three Miles area and is adjacent to Spanish Town Road on the left heading from Kingston. ARC Manufacturing chairman, Norman Horne, who made the announcement in an exclusive interview with the Caribbean Business Report, disclosed that the current Bell Road head office will be converted into a 100 per cent manufacturing facility.
The manufacturing facility will cover the entire 18 acres of land, which includes the former KIW warehouse, which ARC acquired from the Government some years ago and is currently being used for its lumber depot and warehousing facility. The acquisition of the warehouse property has allowed ARC to continue operating from that location which spreads towards its headquarters on Bell Road in Kingston.
“We have some other factories that we intend to bring on board at this facility,” Horne divulged. ARC Manufacturing, which is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of premium-quality building materials in Jamaica, operates a series of plants on Bell Road, which stretches several football fields in length and width towards Spanish Town Road.
Two years ago ARC expanded to set up two additional plants that manufacture roofs and chain fencing. When quizzed about the plan, the ARC chairman explained that the development has been in the works for some time but the plans have had to be pushed back due to COVID-19, which has caused things to slow down a bit.
Horne was quick to add, “As soon as COVID-19 is over us, we plan to get back on track.”
FERRY PEN DEVELOPMENT WILL INCREASE COMPETITIVENESS
He emphasised that the overall plan for the manufacturing and distribution hub in the Ferry Pen area will make the company and its manufactured products more competitive. According to Horne, “We believe that we can produce a number of products competitively in Jamaica, not just for the local market but also for the export market.”
The ARC Manufacturing chairman declared, “I am encouraging the Government to pay more keen attention, in not necessarily protecting the domestic market but also increasing the competitiveness of local manufacturers so that local products will have a greater reach in the domestic market.”
Last week ARC Manufacturing won the support of US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia, who committed to assist the company with finding markets in America for its products. The US ambassador made the announcement during an interview with the Jamaica Observer following a tour of the company's 14 Bell Road, Kingston 11, plant last week Thursday.
ARC Manufacturing produces a range of products and services including wire and steel products, chain-link fencing, aluminum-steel roofing tiles and more. The 18-acre plant features seven factories, including a state-of-the-art lumber treatment plant.
