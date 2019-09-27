ASI to host Business and Professional Expo

The Adventist Laymen's Services and Industries (ASI) will host its 5th staging of its Business and Professional Expo under the theme 'Breaking Out Of Your Walls: Aiding the Weak to Become Strong and the Strong to be Stronger'.

Jointly hosted by ASI and the East Jamaica Conference of the Seventh-day Adventists, the event will be held at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel on Sunday, September 29.

According to ASI more than 6,000 members of the business, church and civil societies are expected to be in attendance.

Supported by Governor General of Jamaica Sir Patrick Allen, Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries Audley Shaw,will officially declare the expo open.

President of the East Jamaica Chapter of ASI Alfred Thomas stated in a press release that the objective of the expo is to have the general public know about the products and services that the Seventh-day Adventist business and professional communities offer, and to facilitate economic growth in Jamaica and establish international network opportunities.

“We are grateful to members of corporate Jamaica for their outstanding support of this event and are pleased with the number of private sector representatives who have confirmed their participation in the Speakers Forum, where they will share their expertise with patrons,” Thomas was quoted in a press release.

Presentations will include some of the island's top business owners and professionals from the public and private sectors.

“As a significant player in health care in Jamaica, we pride ourselves on delivering excellent service 'dedicated to healing the whole person'; therefore, our primary objective at the expo is to showcase the hospital and its extensive range of medical services. We wish to engage the public in understanding how these services can be accessed and get feedback on how we can improve our service delivery,” stated marketing and public relations officer of Andrew's Memorial Hospital, Herman Wade.