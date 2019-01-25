Barbados PM Mia Mottley calls for action on a true regional capital market

In a dynamic presentation entitled “A new Approach to Regional Development —the Growth Agenda” at the 2019 Jamaica Stock Exchange Conference, Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley noted that what she called the Caribbean's growth inflection point (meaning deceleration) around the mid to late 1980's occurred roughly around the same time that much of the rest of the emerging world started to “leapfrog” to higher levels of growth in the 1990s.

She argued that the Caribbean hadn't adjusted to the fact that the costs of liberalisation (removal of trade preferences), environmental degradation (she raised the prospect of future “climate refugees” from the region) and security (9/11 and know your customer) had changed the economics of being small. Over the past several decades the region had had to finance these costs out of limited resources due to its lack of scale and competitiveness.

She said the region needs to think about the need for population growth to achieve economies of scale, comparing the similar land sizes of various Caribbean countries (Suriname, Guyana, Belize) to some of the much more highly populated European countries, and in particular noting that Barbados had a population of 670,000 people in 430 square miles compared with Singapore's 5 million in a not much larger land space, of which 23 per cent is itself reclaimed.

She noted the failure to advance the Caricom Single Market Economy called for in the Grand Anse declaration of 1989, partly because subsequent governments saw a key element — regional movement — only in terms of unskilled labour. In her view, the region needed new blood, and higher minimum standards of education and skills.

She noted particularly that the Caribbean had US $43 billion in savings, and although Bajan's had been told that they were neither entrepreneurial nor a shareholding democracy, the credit union movement in Barbados alone had 120,000 members with US$1 billion in assets.

She noted there were however huge savings mismatches. Governments of the region had traditionally crowded out the financing of the private sector, but that had changed for those countries that had gone through IMF programmes including Jamaica, St Kitts, Grenada and now Barbados. Now that the governments had retreated, the savings needed to find somewhere to go.

There was therefore a strong need to create new instruments, particularly in areas like the credit union movement, as alternatives. She noted that traditionally the banking system, following the UK model, was more interested in mortgages, consumer credit and car loans, and that the regulatory capital required for a mortgage was significantly less than a business loan.

However, the UK had many other instruments, while the Caribbean had only very limited alternatives. Changing this would require both structural and deep policy changes.

She argued that the region would continue to have anaemic growth if it did not allow capital raising instruments to cross borders. She noted that at the recent CSME Special Heads of Government meeting, the Golding report on the future of Caricom was discussed, and the frank question was asked whether “we have the political will to continue with the regional project”, the answer being a definite yes.

It was decided that “those responsible for fuelling growth”, the private sector, must become associate members of Caricom, and that the Congress of Labour (representing Trade Unions) should also attend all meetings.

She argued that four key areas for investment in the region should be prioritised — food security, regional air and maritime transport, capital market development and Information and Communication Technology (ICT), noting that despite the region's achievement in democracy, it had not excelled at economic enfranchisement.

On the capital market side, her road map to development included development of model securities legislation and generally removing obstacles to a regionally integrated capital market, including an agreed framework for the mutual recognition of companies.

She noted approvingly the planned harmonisation of regional company law (2020) and Intellectual Property (2021). She argued for the full mobilisation of the Caribbean Development Fund (to even out the outcomes as there would inevitably be winners and losers), and for the creation of Caricom Growth and Resilience Bonds through which the people of the region could get better returns on their savings of say 3 to 4 per cent verses 0.1 per cent in a bank, and which could finance areas such as key regional climate-related infrastructure.

She argued that the region was “always stronger together”, as shown by its ability to respond to natural disasters (the Jamaica Defence Force helped restore law and order in Dominica), the joint regional agreement monitoring air transport (checking air passengers before they arrived here) and, of course, the functional cooperation of the University of the West Indies.

Finally, she called for “action, not a bag of words”.