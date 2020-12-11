Barbados to strengthen COVID-19 response with IDB support
The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has approved a US$120-million loan to Barbados in effort to reactivate its economy.
The loan will facilitate the strengthening of the country's health and economic responses to the COVID-19 crisis, support household income and business liquidity.
“The proceeds will be used to promote macro-economic stability and finance measures to address the pandemic, including the purchase of medicine, medical supplies and equipment. Resources will also be used to support temporary measures to protect household income and provide businesses with working capital as the pandemic continues to hurt the economy, especially tourism, one of the country's biggest economic sectors,” stated IDB.
In addition, it will also support the planning and design of a social, economic and fiscal plan that will help the country recover in the post-pandemic period, including measures to simplify taxes, increase government revenues, control spending and improve tax management and customs enforcement capabilities.
According to IDB, the US$120-million loan is the first of a two-step programme with Barbados to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the country´s public policy and fiscal management in response to COVID-19 crisis, through the design and implementation of effective and fiscally responsible policy measures.
The loan has a repayment term of 20 years, a grace period of five and a half years and an interest rate based on the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy