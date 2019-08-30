BOJ sets record straight on Jamaica's correspondent banking situation

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) is moving to set the record straight regarding the refusal of correspondent banks doing business with their Jamaican counterparts.

Speaking in an interview with The Caribbean Business Report, BOJ Deputy Governor, Maureen Simms disclosed that correspondent banks have not been refusing to offer corresponding banking services to Jamaican banks entirely. It's just that such correspondent banking services doesn't include holding hard cash for local banks with the correspondent banks fearing de-risking concerns.

De-risking is defined as, “the phenomenon of financial institutions terminating or restricting business relationships with clients or categories of clients to avoid, rather than manage, risk”. The risk referred to “de-risking” is a customer or client who could pose a higher than average risk of money laundering or terrorism financing or that processing transactions might result in a breach of sanctions regulation.

Deputy Governor Simms explained that many local banks have been and are involved in correspondent banking relationships with overseas banks in settling foreign currency payments overseas for goods purchased locally or vice versa. She explained, “When funds come through to Jamaica, they come through a correspondent bank; when we sent money abroad to settle our transactions, they go through a correspondent bank.”

She made the point that cash services, which the correspondent banks have dropped doing business with Jamaica, is only a very small part of the services provided by them to Jamaican banks. Simms, who has strategic oversight of the BOJ's Financial Institutions Supervisory Division, explained that the Bank of America is the only correspondent bank that is now providing cash management services for not just Jamaican banks, but the entire banking network in the Caribbean region.

“We couldn't survive in this world without correspondent banks,” the Deputy BOJ Governor posited, considering that Jamaica operates an open economy, transacting business all across the globe. She admitted that Jamaica has had healthy relations with its correspondent banking partners, quickly noting that Jamaica has been able to manage these relations well.

In addition, the career central banker emphasised that “Jamaica has to remain vigilant to ensure that our Anti- Money Laundering (AML) /Combating the Finance of Terrorism (CFL) arrangements are on par with the rest of the world and that we are adhering to the standards.” She explained that correspondent banks must observe these standards, so that if they perceive that the risk as being too high, they are going to withdraw or are going to offer those services at a much higher cost.

When asked Simms admitted, “Jamaica does have a robust AMT/CTF regime but it could be better and we are working on it every day. Our mutual AML/CTF evaluation we had in 2015, it identified a number of areas that we need to do more on and we have an action plan and we are actively working on those areas.”

Simms, who has been employed to the BOJ since March 1982, is a mutual evaluation financial examiner for the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF), of which Jamaica is a member. She was the financial examiner for the third round CFATF Mutual Evaluation of the Cayman Islands and Anguilla.