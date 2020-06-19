BPOs have weathered the COVID-19 storm

The business process outsourcing sector (BPO) is being hailed as the industry which has helped to shore up the flagging fortunes of many in western Jamaica after the coronavirus pandemic downed many business entities.

“It's the BPO sector that is one of the industries that is carrying us right now. It's an industry that we shied shy away from in the past, with many people saying unkind things about BPOs.

“Now you see the BPOs playing its part, employing so many people and saving us at this time,” Janet Silvera, president of the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce, told this week's Jamaica Observer virtual Monday Exchange Forum.

The BPO sector currently employs over 40,000 Jamaicans and is the third-largest employer in the country and the third-largest foreign exchange earner behind tourism and remittances.

Silvera, who was giving an overview of how businesses in the west fared since the advent of COVID-19 in early March, said “most of the members we have spoken with, not necessarily those who work in the BPO industry, but those who are a part of the linkages, will tell you that they have lost 90 per cent of their businesses.”

“One company alone was expecting to make about US$100 million this year; they have tapered that amount down to about US$50 million. Another company in the seafood industry told me they experienced a drop of 80 per cent; it is the creativity they are using that has helped them continue to be in business at this time,” Silvera said.

Silvera added that some members, due to their flagging financial fortunes, will be resuming with workers when they do reopen their doors for business.

“Another thing I have learned from some of our members is that they will not be able to take back the number of people that they had before. What has COVID-19 done? It has shown how efficient we can be, so if you had 100 people before, the possibility exists, you only need 70.

“Some people are going to use compassion maybe and not send home half of their staff. Still, because of COVID-19 and the fact that they have learned how to manage their businesses with not so many staffers within, some persons are already expressing concerns that they will have to let off some of their staff,” Silvera told Monday Exchange.

President of the Business Process Industry Association of Jamaica (BPIAJ) Gloria Henry, who was also a participant on the virtual Monday Exchange, said in the past detractors lashed out bad-mouthing the burgeoning BPO sector, but now they see the BPOs thriving during a time when most had to shutter.

“The BPO sector was birthed right here in the west and continues to thrive. We have 42 BPO companies with 49 sites in the west supporting this sector. We have always been prepared for eventualities, so we have been rolling out business continuity plans during hurricanes and working from home. It was always a strategy that the sector members used when there were disasters,” Henry said.

She said the sector made the necessary investments and pulled out all the stops to retain momentum during the period, which saw national curfews being imposed, schools closed, and mandatory stay-at-home orders. Henry said, companies spent anywhere from 40 per cent to over 150 per cent in increased costs to sanitise and clean their sites. In addition, the BPOs spent anywhere from 50 per cent to over 212 per cent in transportation costs to move workers around during the lockdown.

“In March, we sat down, and we crafted a set of guidelines, and at the Montego Bay Freezone we went out during the week of March 2 to test those guidelines and make sure they were consistent with the nature of the sector and keeping people safe according to the Ministry of Health protocols.

”During the temporary lockdown we were able to secure facilitation from the Government through the Disaster Risk Management Act to allow BPO firms that provide essential services to continue to operate,” Henry outlined.

Henry added: “Nationally, that was about 60 per cent of BPOs. Most of our businesses here were providing essential services, and that kept the business going. They provided door-to-door transportation and many of the facilitation to keep the workers safe. Many BPOs have exceeded the requirements in terms of keeping their employees safe; they put up outdoor dining, compartmentalised their operations to separate different team members, and have seen the results. We have not had any infections in any of our BPO sites in the west. Now about 40 per cent of BPO workers are working at home. We are delighted to say the west has done fairly well despite the challenges as so far all the companies have managed to weather the storm.”