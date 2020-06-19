Brainboxx Solutions' 'HR Boss' platform penetrating sectors

While more businesses across the globe transition to remote working and work from home arrangements to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Brainboxx Solutions Limited is urging corporate companies to improve their human resources (HR) systems.

Brainboxx, a Jamaica-based technology company, says that these companies should not neglect and, ultimately lose, staff during this period.

Brainboxx, which specialises in custom digital products for enterprises and start-ups, says that employee experience-based HR platforms will increase staff engagement and retention, during the period of separation.

“HR technology is an enormous part of business today and is continuously changing. The current crisis has inspired even swifter changes since many employees will be unable to interact directly with HR departments,” says Brainboxx Solutions Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Che-Andre Gordon.

“A complete disconnect from HR can fatigue employees, elevate levels of frustration and unnecessarily extend simple processes,” Gordon added.

HR Boss, created by Brainboxx, is a new framework for HR.

The system is focused on providing connected experiences across the full employee life cycle.

“We combined the ease and accessibility of the social media world and human resource management systems (HRMS) to create HR Boss.

The system creates a platform that promotes a connected experience. That is especially important in this current work and world environment when the personal connection will ultimately be lacking,” continued Gordon while adding that an improved employee experience powers businesses unique, strong points.

Traditional multi-level businesses would be outfitted with an HR department easily accessible to staff, incoming, and outgoing employees.

“What the onset of COVID-19 has done is pushed the majority of workers out of the office space, so the bridge between staff and HR has been disrupted and in many instances removed.

An employee experience software like HR boss not only replaces the bridge but adds new elements, HR departments would be able to communicate in a more balanced way, from birthdays to time off, leave applications and salary. HR Boss is intelligent and responsive,” Gordon concluded.