Branson Centre Caribbean seeks to expand its New York network

The Branson Centre Caribbean has been taking part in a series of events in New York City this week; to expand its network and to promote the work it does in the region.

A release sent on Wednesday informed that CEO Lisandra Rickards and Development and Communications Director Lauri-Ann Ainsworth made the trip with the goal of connecting with the business and philanthropic communities in New York.

“One of the major events they attended was Virgin Unite's 15th anniversary celebration, hosted on Monday by Branson Centre's founder Richard Branson and Virgin Unite President Jean Oelwang. Virgin Unite is Branson's nonprofit entrepreneurial foundation and one of the major donors for the Branson Centre Caribbean. Branson Centre Board members Lisa Lake, Paula Kerr-Jarret Wegman, Chris Williams, Mark McIntosh were also present for the festivities”, the release said.

On Tuesday night, Branson Centre Caribbean hosted its own event — a Private Cocktail Party that brought together founders, investors, philanthropists and business leaders from the New York community.

Kerr-Jarrett Wegman and Andrea Barron, a long-time supporter of the Branson Centre, both delivered opening remarks, warmly welcoming Rickards and Ainsworth to New York.

“The highlight of the evening was a presentation Rickards gave on her journey with the company and the impact its entrepreneurs have had on the economy. The Centre, which launched in 2011, offers a six-month accelerator for small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) ready to scale their business operations, increase revenue and enter new markets. To date, its programme has helped create 400 new jobs, support 300 existing jobs, grow revenues by 132 per cent and increase profits by 45 per cent,” the release further stated.

Rickards and Ainsworth are expected to take part in several more meetings in the city during the course of the week.

The Branson Centre stands as the Caribbean's leading business accelerator for scale-up entrepreneurs, bringing world-class entrepreneurial support to the region and working toward its mission of creating dynamic Caribbean economies