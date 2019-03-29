Bubble-up verses trickle-down economics

IN his closing budget speech on March 20th, followed by a CaPRI seminar last Monday, Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke made some important points that should not be lost in the recent budget debate.

One of the most significant criticisms of his budget has been the questioning of the prioritisation, in terms of the supposed tax “giveback”, of the reduction in transfer tax and stamp duty, over reducing the overall rate of GCT or the SCT on petrol.

Clarke's first counter argument was that the last time, 2000/01, when the debt/GDP was at 96 per cent, the then Government decided to raise taxes by over $26 billion over the next three years. It should be noted that this increase was wholly unsurprising, as it was already clear to informed observers at that time that Jamaica's then off-balance sheet Finsac debt was about to become on balance sheet and would need to be serviced.

However, Minister Clarke made a number of very important arguments in his speech, recorded below, in the process revealing that a reduction in GCT was considered but that the Ministry of Finance's analysis was that this would have less of an impact on the Jamaican economy than removing distortionary transaction taxes.

Minister Clarke observed that GCT on local and imported items combined is Jamaica's single largest source of tax revenue, projected at over $200 billion in the current financial year.

Jamaica remains among the top 25 highest indebted countries in the world, so good risk management suggests you don't start tax reduction with your biggest source of taxes. GCT is also much more reliable than transaction taxes are, meaning in an economic downturn, the number of property transactions falls much faster than overall GCT as the transactions are easier to delay and they also automatically yield less as values fall.

In addition, he noted in a year when the Government are also abolishing minimum business tax for small business, abolishing asset taxes for small business, raising the GCT threshold, that the overall reduction in the GCT rate would be very small, and therefore of little benefit other than as a temporary feel-good effect.

He argued the removal of distortionary taxes, with “meaningful, bold, impactful reductions” will have a decisive catalytic impact on transaction and economic activity.

Finally, he observed almost half of our GCT intake comes through GCT on imported items so reducing the GCT rate would therefore be passing our tax cut stimulus to other economies, and with a 96 per cent debt to GDP. that would “just be bad economic policy”.

A similar argument applies to the reduction in SCT rates, as, in making every attempt to grow, “we do not need to encourage more consumption of imported petroleum. Again we would be directing a stimulus to other oil-producing economies.”

Clarke could have added, although it is implied in the reference to the size and reliability of GCT as well as being partially covered elsewhere, that an economy that has more than 40 per cent of its GDP described as informal cannot even think about moving away from an emphasis on indirect taxation.

This argument is even more potent in the case of SCT, which when applied to gas at the single original collection point cannot be bettered for efficiency, and represents only the most basic form of risk management for “a country that does not produce even one drop of oil”, to quote a past tax reform committee chairman.

Indeed, while there have been a number of reforms to TAJ, it is extremely likely that the vast majority of the recent over-performance on tax revenue is simply due to the greater effectiveness of indirect taxation, as agreed with the IMF, which means that the informal sector still makes some contribution to the overall tax take.

Indeed, the recent budget is by far the biggest move in decades to reduce the size of the informal sector, although it will need other measures to succeed.

For the next several decades, Jamaica needs the objective of cutting the informal sector by more than half, to below 20 per cent, before there is any point in arguing over the merits of indirect versus direct taxation.

The most important impact of the reduction of transfer and stamp duty will be its impact on productivity, in both the release of “dead capital” and the reduction in “wasted capital”, the latter as outlined in the PIOJ book A Growth – Inducement Strategy for Jamaica in the Short and Medium Term in Chapter 7 by Emeritus Stanford Professor Donald Harris entitled, “Resolving the supposed 'Puzzle' of Low Growth Rate and High Investment Rate in the Jamaican Economy”.

The summary is Jamaica has an enormous amount of “dead” assets for example “dead lef” estates etc and generally untitled land and property, as well as a huge amount of assets in the wrong hands for their most productive use (wasted capital).

Therefore, Minister Clarke's move should allow the combination of never-before-seen low levels of Jamaican interest rates to the productive sector (and equity capital availability) with a massive increase in the real pool of available productive assets, which should drive a large increase in employment over the medium term and should more than pay for itself in extra tax revenue due to far greater transactions — exactly what Jamaica needs.

Finally, it is noteworthy that Clarke argued that most of the important reforms of the Jamaican economy were part of a cross-party consensus. For example, former finance Minister Audley Shaw had implemented the first debt exchange, and borrowed cheaper multilateral loans rather than market loans.

The Bruce Golding administration had turned to the IMF, begun the structural adjustment process (completed the public sector rationalisation report), and began the process of public sector pension reform,

He noted that the policy development for Bank of Jamaica reform, accomplished in 2014 and 2015, began under the 2010 IMF Stand-By Agreement, as did the Fiscal Responsibility Framework.

He also correctly gave credit to the Social Partnership, first signed during the Golding administration (to be precise it was the code of conduct), for the social consensus that allowed all these difficult reforms to happen, and importantly noted that the social partnership itself benefited from the kernel called ACORN set up informally in the mid-1990s.

All of this (and their other priorities such as increased path expenditure) suggests a social democratic consensus, not trickle-down economics, is at the core of the budget.

We shall discuss further in our next article.