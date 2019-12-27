Burchell Gordon ditches corporate for Why Whisper Cr8tives

Having worked in corporate Jamaica, one-time media personality Burchell Gordon wanted something more fulfilling. He looked at the marketing landscape in Jamaica and thought he could offer something unique and challenging. Hence, his decision to start Why Whisper Cr8tives.

“With the experience that I gained by working in marketing, I saw that there were ways that Jamaican businesses can benefit. I got into this business after doing a stint at the United Nations through their non-governmental organisation (NGO) called Non violence International New York, where I functioned as their brand marketing manager,” Gordon explained.

Located on Red Hills Road in Kingston, Why Whisper Cr8tives has a staff complement of three people and several freelance workers. Capital to start the business came from funds he saved while he worked a nine-to-five job.

Said Gordon, “The team is young and it's all-millennial, so we have the leverage of the curious, the risky, and those who have learned from the mistakes of the predecessors. Our ideas are also fresh, since each project that we undertake pushes the limit of our creativity. Our freelancers will sometimes need to develop concepts that will compete with others. That kind of healthy competition allows us to benefit from the highest quality possible.”

Gordon said the business was deliberately set up the way it is to provide employment and knowledge to talented and creative individuals.

“For some time after making the big jump from corporate, I didn't exactly know how to find work as a consultant. I wanted to create an environment where other freelancers could get access to jobs, new knowledge, and of course to earn an income – I am very passionate about this. What we are bringing to the table is agility. We are able to pull off huge projects, that could possibly take others a significant chunk of time, in a slim timeline because we have the extra hands on deck,” he explained.

Gordon has worked on projects in collaboration with seasoned production houses, including Absolut Venture.

“We are able to provide our clients with infinite possibilities since we use strategic partnerships to make up for what we lack in experience. We've worked with Wisynco, LASCO iCool, the JN Group, Tastee Cheese, Honeybun Limited, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information and Caribbean Flavours, among others.”

He shared some of the challenges of the business.

“The challenges have mostly been on how to secure long-term contractual arrangements. Most of the major companies are already engaged, so jobs are done on a per project basis.”

The 28-year-old Gordon studied at Ardenne High before attending Northern Caribbean University, where he majored in psychology. A former presenter for Television Jamaica's Schools' Challenge Quiz access show, he has appeared in television commercials for Adrenaline Power Energy Drink and Grace Frankfurters. He also appeared in the television series Real Friends.

Gordon says he wants to inject new technologies, a breath of fresh air, and collaborate with overseas entities to stay ahead of the competition.

“From earlier this year I have been in dialogue with another provider in New York to create a platform that will grant brands in Jamaica an easier reach to a possible audience in the Diaspora. Our aim is to become a marketing laboratory,” said Gordon.