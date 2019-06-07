CAC 2000 looks to Caribbean expansion

WITH some 80 years in the local air conditioning business, CAC 2000 Ltd has changed its operational strategy following a challenging 2018, while looking towards regional expansion.

In light of this adversity, the company has adopted a future-focused mindset, according to a recent news release.

The company plans to develop new products and solutions, including a significant presence in the renewable energy business, as well as upgrading to more efficient units.

The company believes its potential for growth remains strong as it continues to explore multiple expansion options locally and new revenue streams arising from the region, which are currently in the developmental stages.

Outside of the local market, the company has expanded its regional wings and sought other growth opportunities.

“Notably, in this past year and in keeping with strategic plans, we have managed to secure a project in Barbuda while expanding our offerings with our suppliers throughout the region,” stated Steven Marston, chairman and CEO of CAC 2000 Ltd. “We plan to increase revenue threefold over the next 2-3 years with a significant portion derived from regional expansion.”

Looking back on the year the company just faced, they have managed to repay $112 million of bank loans during the year and were also able to issue $200 million in new preference shares, which came on the heels of redemption in previous preference shares in July 2018. The company sustained a comparative gross revenue during the 2017-2018 financial year when compared to the previous period and attained a 6.8 per cent increase in gross profit in 2017- 2018, to $453 million.

“The primary factor for this year's financial performance was the urban improvement project in the area,” Marston revealed. “The results had a ripple effect on sales, inventory and collections. What we're now doing is looking at ways to prevent something of this nature from reoccurring. We are currently looking at possibly implementing some external storage units for critical items and mobile dispatching where people will work from home on mobile devices.”

CAC 2000 Ltd stands committed to Jamaica and the future of its people. They recognise, respect, and support the Government's initiative to develop the nation's infrastructure. They have strengthened as a team and an overall company for the discovered opportunities that came with the setback, to expand and broaden their horizons.